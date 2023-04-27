Being born in a long abandoned logger’s cabin with a dirt floor does not have to define one.
I was asked to speak to Kiwanis regarding my start in life and why I am interested in the EC schools’ homeless program. Since my voice no longer allows me to project, I decided to write down my thoughts and share them here.
First, I must convey a very warm thank you to all Kiwanians for what they do for kids living in poverty. The Kiwanis mission, to improve the world one child, one community at a time, in my estimation is perhaps the most important task in our society today, a task that should be shared by everyone, not just Kiwanians.
The Kiwanis vision is to be a positive influence in communities worldwide so that one day all children wake up in a community that believes in them, nurtures them and provides the support they need to thrive.
To the question, why and how did I become interested in homeless children and public education? In 1951, my Grandfather died, my father died and my mother was pregnant with her 10th child. A brother and I got into trouble and on my birthday the judge sentenced me to be a ward of the state of Wisconsin until age 21. At that time we were living in a tar paper shack with no insulation, no electricity, no running water, no indoor bathroom, no father, no income ... our family needed the Kiwanians.
Now, my Grandson married a child psychologist. I lean on her for insight and statistical information. Understanding the problem is the best way to fight the battle. The battle being the same as the Kiwanis vision: so that one day, all children will wake up in communities that believe in them, nurture them and provide the support they need to thrive.
Statistically, neglect and poverty can predict anxiety, depression, ADHD and later on, PTSD. Further, statistically, the child raised in poverty experiences more traumas without the resources to care for them. Later in life, statistically, childhood and neighborhood poverty have a strong correlation to being arrested, lack of academic achievement, and family problems, etc.
Living in a neighborhood of poverty can have a lifelong effect. The Kiwanis mission, to improve the world, one child, one community at a time, is an immense undertaking. That mission is for the greater good of all of society; we must all contribute to doing away with neighborhoods of poverty.
Our hearts are in the right place. Can we do anything to make a difference to help kids thrive? Beyond finding ways to build up neighborhoods of poverty, my personal experience tells me the best way to help the child during your interactions is to be an example of warmth and kindness. In the eyes of a child looking for someone to emulate, warmth and kindness can produce a lifelong impact.
In the description of the Kiwanis organization, “they are passionate about making a difference, and they want to have fun along the way.”
I also think having fun is key. After nearly seven years at the Wisconsin Child Center, I was very lucky to spend my last two years of high school with the Sam Hagerman family. Sam was director at Camp Decorah, the Gateway Area Council Boy Scout camp at Holmen. Hagerman’s philosophy was: If it isn’t fun, it isn’t Boy Scouting. I used the same philosophy when I taught P.E. in Eau Claire. As a physical educator, I thought in working with kids on fitness through play it had to be fun or they wouldn’t do it later in life.
Darren Walker is the president of the Ford Foundation, one of the largest in the world. He’s changing what the Ford Foundation is concentrating its efforts on. He is earmarking a ton of money for low-income housing. He has stated two things. One, that most of the money currently donated ends up benefiting the very rich. For instance, monies for higher educational institutions mainly benefit the rich, whose kids can already afford the education. Secondly, Walker thinks that we have to rethink capitalism. We have to work to get rid of poverty and all the problems associated with poverty.
The ECASD Brighter Futures program gives scholarship help at Chippewa Valley Technical College and UW-EC to kids who have experienced homelessness. Developing career skills is a game changer. If we want kids to thrive, having a skill and a career is an outlook changer, a start of a life out of poverty.
Kiwanians, what you do is of great importance, and you are not alone, there are organizations that help.
As for me, I guess I can say, being born in a log cabin with a dirt floor doesn’t have to define a person. In my case I chose to emulate people like the Hagerman family, whose smiles and kindness were a part of who they were.
Kwick, of Eau Claire, is a retired educator.