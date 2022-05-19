Recently I’ve seen news broadcasts showing a handful of high school seniors who are going to various colleges on sports scholarships. I wish them all very well — I do. The media was there to capture these events on camera.
These seniors will head off to college, to their newly decorated dorm rooms, get into the groove of college life, and as they say their good-byes to their parents, family and friends (until they come home in a couple weeks to do laundry) here is what is going to happen to some of their classmates:
Some won’t come home for months or even years. Some classmates are going to get yelled at and cycled and recycled and drilled and conditioned and sent off to God only knows where, and there will be days when those classmates will wonder what in the heck they signed up for. Well, they signed up for you, for themselves, for this country, for any variety of reasons — they signed up for the military.
I attended the High School to Heroes banquet. The media was not there, sadly, so I will share some of the comments these heroes made when they were asked why they volunteered to join the service: “I want to help others,” “I want to earn money for college,” “I want to keep our country safe,” “I want to be like so and so,” “I want to kick ass” and “I want to be involved in something bigger than me.” The last comment was made so many times. I get choked up every time I hear that. Because I said that once, too.
At the Heroes banquet, I was in the company of over 50 proud veterans and over 30 enlistees (and their guests) who will have amazing opportunities in the near future. As stated, the media was not there to capture them on camera. But we were. We were there to support this generation’s few brave young men and women. And we would and will do it again.
These new members of the military will defend to their death for our country, so we can watch the scholars spike that ball, hit that grand slam, score that touchdown, and so we can all be free.
I strongly believe every able-bodied person should join some type of service. I am not alone in this thought. I say with 100% certainty the experiences I had during my enlistment with the United States Navy gave me so much more than I believed possible. I saw the world. I grew up. I learned how to deal with all walks of life. I have courage, confidence and a deep affection for this country and my fellow comrades. I wouldn’t trade those four years for anything. I signed up and did receive the GI Bill — that was my scholarship. I earned every penny of that “scholarship” and I am really proud of that. Those four years paid for my education ... and then some.
So I say to the sports scholarship winners, congratulations. And I mean it because that is quite an accomplishment. But to those of you who joined the military, I say to you — thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are an invaluable part of our very existence as a country. You are so brave. You are a comrade to few and a hero to me.
Fadness is a U.S. Navy veteran (1990-94), who served aboard the USS Acadia during the Persian Gulf conflicts and Operation Restore Hope, and has been a paralegal in Eau Claire since 1996.