As an Eau Claire business owner and former member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, I know firsthand how critical internet access is for a business to thrive. Reliable-high speed internet allows business owners to reach a wider audience and to allow consumers to purchase their products online. It’s imperative that our small businesses across Wisconsin are provided with entry to ecommerce opportunities.
Unfortunately, high-speed internet for every home and business in this country has remained elusive for the last 20 years despite efforts by administrations on both sides of the aisle — until now. Thanks to the efforts of leaders like Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who championed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, true universal connectivity is within reach. The law allocates $65 billion to connect the remaining 6% of homes without access to high-speed internet, including some of the most rural and remote areas of Wisconsin. There’s just one thing standing in the way: Until federal leaders take action to speed access to utility poles, 100% connectivity will remain out of reach.
For decades, utility poles have been key to the nation’s communications infrastructure. This has only grown truer with our increasing reliance on the internet. For Wisconsin communities without access to any high-speed internet infrastructure, the most efficient way to get them online is for internet service providers to attach their technology to existing utility poles. The challenge lies in the fact that most broadband providers do not own utility poles — electric companies, co-ops, local utilities and other entities do. So providers must get permission to access poles and pay a fee to affix their technology. All of which would be fine if there was a functional system governing access to poles.
Unfortunately, the permitting process can be complicated and opaque. Even though providers have shown they are willing to pay for the costs associated with their new pole attachments, in some cases, disputes arise over the cost for access. These disputes can go on for months before they are heard and resolved. Without a system to resolve disputes or a fast-track for pole access, this process can drag out, leaving unserved Badger State communities stuck without internet — again.
In the end, it’s our rural Wisconsin communities that suffer from this broken process. It’s children who have to do their homework in library parking lots because they don’t have internet at home, patients unable to virtually connect with their doctors, or family farmers who can’t easily communicate with suppliers. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides us an opportunity to finally get every house and business access to high-speed internet. Now it’s up to leaders in Washington to make sure we create the correct conditions that allow this law to do what it was meant to do.
Cooke is a small business owner and nonprofit leader from Eau Claire who recently ran for U.S. Congress.