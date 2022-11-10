As an Eau Claire business owner and former member of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, I know firsthand how critical internet access is for a business to thrive. Reliable-high speed internet allows business owners to reach a wider audience and to allow consumers to purchase their products online. It’s imperative that our small businesses across Wisconsin are provided with entry to ecommerce opportunities.

Unfortunately, high-speed internet for every home and business in this country has remained elusive for the last 20 years despite efforts by administrations on both sides of the aisle — until now. Thanks to the efforts of leaders like Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who championed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, true universal connectivity is within reach. The law allocates $65 billion to connect the remaining 6% of homes without access to high-speed internet, including some of the most rural and remote areas of Wisconsin. There’s just one thing standing in the way: Until federal leaders take action to speed access to utility poles, 100% connectivity will remain out of reach.