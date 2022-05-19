Once again as elections approach, pervasive political campaign signs will pop up, festooning properties around the country. But it wasn’t always that way in Eau Claire; it all began here 60 years ago.
Here’s how it happened.
Evermore, Karl Andresen will be associated with cross-country skiing, but the late educator’s early community impact had nothing to do with skiing. Andresen’s personal and passionate advocacy for constitutional law and freedom initially ruffled the relatively impassive midwestern town that became the Norwegian immigrant’s permanent home in his adopted country. One such incident occurred during the 1962 Wisconsin state elections. Many years ago, the following story was recounted to me by Andresen, my canoe-racing partner and eventual lifelong friend.
Back when UW-Eau Claire was known as Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire, student Tony Miller hoped to run as a Democrat in the 1962 state Assembly race. The optimistic pupil asked his teacher, Andresen, a political science professor, to be his campaign manager. Andresen refused, saying, “I don’t want to start my political career here in a losing cause. You are unknown and the incumbent you would be running against (Tom Barland) is highly qualified with impeccable credentials and is well-liked, besides being from one of Eau Claire’s most prominent families. You are sure to lose. Find someone else to be your manager.”
But after an unsuccessful search, Miller asked Andresen again. Feeling compassion for the earnest young man, Andresen said, “All right, I’ll do it, but first you must be aware that you will lose. You can’t beat Barland. But I can tell you how to lose by having made a name for yourself in a campaign which will be recognized for years, and you can lose with dignity. Do you still insist on having me for your campaign manager?” The fledgling political aspirant did.
After paying for several hundred printed yard signs advertising his candidate, Andresen distributed them in consenting owners’ properties all over Eau Claire. Immediately, Republicans were enraged. Didn’t Andresen know there was a city ordinance against this? The professor countered that the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment gave one the right.
Finally, Eau Claire City Manager Doug Weiford phoned Andresen, ordering him to remove the signs. The professor’s contrary reply provoked the city manager’s warning, “Then the police will do it.”
“OK, but first give me time to contact the media in St. Paul. I know they would want to take pictures to go with a headline story showing a Wisconsin city destroying their citizens’ constitutional rights.”
“Tell you what,” reconsidered Weiford, “this is a matter for the city attorney.”
Andresen was referred to meet with Eau Claire City Attorney Ray Wachs. Volumes of legal books surrounded Wachs when the professor, equipped with a thin copy of the U.S. Constitution, presented his case.
The amused city attorney briefly considered the evidence and recommended that the sign ordinance be canceled. The next afternoon, the Eau Claire City Council met with Richard Hibbard presiding and rescinded the sign ordinance.
Some days later, Andresen passed his academia colleague Hibbard in Old Main’s college halls. Hibbard teased, “Well, I suppose you’re happy now that it’s legal to put up an unlimited number of signs.”
Ever mirth’s advocate, the merry-eyed Andresen said, “Not really, it’s not as much fun now!” The comment elicited a shoulder shrug from Hibbard.
As expected, Barland easily won reelection. But political yard signs became an Eau Claire election fixture.
Weiss, of Eau Claire, is a freelance writer and retired dentist.