The elimination of Roe v. Wade has triggered many thoughts for me. Most notably, it is bringing up an experience I had in college.
Almost 10 years ago, I was raped. I was intoxicated and don’t remember most of what happened. But I know that harmful and nonconsensual actions took place that night. (I awoke alone, covered in blood stains, and with soreness all over my body in an unknown dorm room.)
I felt alone and scared. And I was uncertain of what really happened — could I have been impregnated? That uncertainty nagged at me the entire day. My distress motivated me to find a morning-after pill to eliminate this uncertainty. Though the possibility of being pregnant was removed, that decision has stayed with me.
I share this story not only to make myself known as a victim or a survivor. I share it because I know I was lucky. I was lucky this incident happened 10 years ago when resources were more available, when I wouldn’t have had to research to find a solution, when I wouldn’t have had to go across state lines to have a procedure done. And I know I am still lucky to be a middle-class white woman. With this breach of precedent, resources are now lacking and, unfortunately, accessing abortion will now depend on goodwill, luck and money.
I don’t regret my decision to terminate my possible pregnancy. I remember years after the incident, in rabbinical school learning Judaism’s view on abortion. In Judaism, life does not begin at conception. Sources in the Talmud argue that a fetus is considered a physical part of the pregnant individual’s body, not yet having life of its own or independent rights. The fetus is not viewed as alive or separate from the parent’s body until birth begins. Lastly, Judaism values life and affirms that protecting existing life is paramount at all stages of pregnancy.
Ten years after making this decision, I remain committed to it. My experience motivates me to continue fighting for access to abortion and for the right to decide. I am aware that not all of us share the same viewpoint — I share my story to offer my perspective. I am open to hearing different viewpoints and I am here to offer support to you.
Rabbi Natalie Louise Shribman practices at Temple Sholom in Eau Claire and is chaplain for Marshfield Clinic Health System in Marshfield.