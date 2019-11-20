In my new role as Eau Claire County Board supervisor, I’ve had the great pleasure of being exposed to the county budget within the first three weeks of my appointment.
Some other supervisors actually expressed remorse over throwing me into the budget process so early in my term. Now, I know many of you may also dread such a thing, but to me, it was an incredibly meaningful and positive experience. You see, I’ve come to realize a great many important things from reviewing the budget right from the get-go. I’ll attempt to explain.
One of the first realizations I had was how interconnected the budget was to income levels in our community. As income levels stagnate, tax levies, sales taxes and economic growth in the area all affect the amount of money that not only you and I have in our bank accounts and back pockets, but it also affects how the county is able to operate. More income=more sales=higher property values=more money in the county budget.
Now then, this type of interaction is absolutely necessary for all of us to understand if we’re truly going to move Eau Claire County into the future. But this is also just the first piece of the complexities faced by our community. The realization comes in the form of economic despair. When people feel left out, things like drug and alcohol abuse increase. As does depression, anxiety and, yes, potentially suicide rates. It also causes people to give up in a way, because they feel as though there is no hope for a brighter tomorrow — as though they’re trapped in poverty with no upward mobility and they give up trying. So as you can see, the potential side effects of this can be catastrophic, both from a humanity standpoint and a financial one, and this is for both the individual and the county.
These pieces then create increased demands on county services, whether they be police, jail, human social services, etc. As the demand for these services increases, so too does the cost associated with each. But because of the economic stagnation, the monies the county needs to operate these services and their current service levels becomes ever more scarce. Each problem has the potential to impact multiple county services in a detrimental way.
Most people aren’t lucky enough to see these transactions up close and personal. So I write this to share the experience so you can all develop a better understanding. What I’ve come to learn is that the community is, in fact, a living, breathing organism of its own. It takes on its persona with our successes and failures as citizens of it. All these pieces are tied together.
This is why I believe that economic stagnation may be the single greatest problem our community faces. We must work on ways to increase the salaries of our members within our community. As we do this, not only will we be creating a better environment for people and families to live, but we’ll be creating a better experience with our local government.
Roberts is the Eau Claire County Board’s supervisor for District 27.