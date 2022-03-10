“While electric vehicles still account for a small slice of the market — nearly 9 percent of the new cars sold last year worldwide were electric ... according to the International Energy Agency ... their rapid growth could make 2022 the year when the march of battery-powered cars became unstoppable ... .
— New York Times, Feb. 9
A tsunami of electric vehicles, or battery electric vehicles (BEVs), is on the way. It’s impossible to hear or read anything about the automobile industry without BEVs. Indeed, several mainline manufacturers have made public commitments to become mostly or exclusively BEV manufacturers this decade.
This should be good news: BEVs produce no exhaust, use no fossil fuel and have low maintenance costs since they need no gas, oil, sparkplugs, etc. They offer more useable space than gas-powered vehicles due to the “frunk,” a front storage area where a gasoline or diesel engine would be.
The concept of more environmentally friendly vehicles excites me, but based on my experiences, and those shared by others, I fear a significant public disappointment and blowback once these vehicles become mainstream.
In any discussion of BEVs, range is always an issue. Currently, with the exception of some luxury six-figure vehicles, the claimed range of most BEVs is between 100 and 280 miles. However, in real-world tests (see Edmonds.com) virtually no vehicle achieved the claimed range, even in “average” temperatures of the mid-60s to upper 70s.
With my electric SUV, I was able to get close to the claimed range of 220 miles in spring and summer. But in fall and winter, it dropped significantly. On a planned December shopping trip from Eau Claire to Woodbury, Minn. — 164 miles roundtrip — it was 15 degrees. Although the vehicle indicated a range of 214 miles in my garage, by the time we got to I-94, only nine miles, the range had dropped by 40 miles. Even by driving at the speed limit in “efficiency” mode, the range continued to drop precipitously, a victim of the moderately cold weather.
I worry that when buyers — influenced by government incentives and slick advertising — find how limited real-world range is, there will be a backlash, setting back progress.
But back to our shopping trip: When we arrived at Woodbury the vehicle indicated we did not have enough charge to get home. Public charging was an option, but not a good one. I pulled in to one of the 20 chargers that were unoccupied. Like most current charging options, they were located in a parking lot of a big-box store. Wrestling the cable to the car was a struggle; just like batteries, cables don’t like the cold. The first charger was out of order. Another bout with another cable on another charger and a new message: Charging was slowed due to software issues. After 12 minutes and only four new miles of range, I gave up. Somehow, with warning lights ablaze on the dash, we made it home.
In order for BEVs to be accepted by the public, which would benefit both consumers and the environment, the industry and government must focus on these challenges:
• Vehicles need to accept Level 3 (480v) charging so that the process does not take eight times longer than refueling.
• Public chargers must be improved. Most of the talk from government has been on increasing the number of chargers, not the quality of the charging experience. Would anyone sit in the isolation of a parking lot for 40-plus minutes to get gas? Chargers need to be covered from the elements, faster and located next to amenities such as those provided by most gas stations.
• Public charger reliability has to improve. Most chargers are owned, and theoretically maintained, by private companies such as Electrify America, EVGo and ChargePoint. They have no incentive to maintain them as most sit unused; discussion groups among BEV owners repeatedly lament the terrible state of chargers. Again, how many people would tolerate multiple defective gas pumps at the same station? Or fuel that flowed at a molasses-like speed?
• For the many owners who live in apartments, condos or places where there is no access to an at-home charger, charging will be a critical issue.
With regret I traded my BEV after only nine months and 6,600 miles. I was fortunate that the current state of the automobile market allowed me to escape with no harm. But with the likelihood that an increasing number of consumers will buy BEVs — by choice or from a lack of options — there will be a lot of anger and disappointment unless their only driving is from their house (and charger) to the local grocery store.
Urice, of Eau Claire, is a retired professor and university administrator whose last position was vice president and provost at Illinois State University.