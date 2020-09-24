With all the attention focused on the behavior of law enforcement officers these days, I recalled a story my late father told me several times through the years, including when I was young.
Dad grew up in Depression-era Chicago in the 1930s. One day a friend at school told him that he went into a neighborhood store the night before and stole some items. He said a store window was left open, and he was able to climb in and take whatever he wanted. He also told my father that he was going to go back again and take more stuff because it was so easy. He asked my father if he wanted to go along, and my dad quickly declined.
A few days later, my dad saw his friend, who was badly bruised.
“What happened to you?” my dad asked.
“I went back to the store and climbed through the window,” he said. “Only this time, the owner was inside waiting for me. He beat the daylights out of me, then called the police.
“The cops showed up, and when I admitted what I did, they beat the daylights out of me,” he went on. “Then they took me down to the station and called my father. When he arrived, he beat the daylights out of me.
“I’ll tell you one thing,” my dad’s friend added. “I’m never going to steal again.”
My dad concluded by telling my brothers and me that there’s nothing worse than a thief, and if we wanted to have nice things we’d have to go out and earn them, not steal them from someone else.
I suppose under the current climate, the shop owner in my father’s story would have been arrested, the cops fired and the friend’s father also punished. Back then, that’s how such things were handled.
Fast forward to this month, where law enforcement agencies here and elsewhere are putting officers under greater scrutiny to ensure they aren’t being overly aggressive, racist or both when they interact with the public.
I suppose we’ve made some progress since the 1930s. There are other ways parents and police can address misguided youths and other citizens beyond beating them up. And if more scrutiny via increased body and dashboard cameras, “de-escalation strategies,” banning choke holds and tighter rules on search warrants can better protect the public and police, then I’m all for them.
I noticed during the opening weekend of pro football games that the logo, “It Takes All of Us,” was written in some of the end zones. I later learned that the logo is part of an ongoing NFL campaign to promote social justice. It’s a great slogan, initially used by former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson in his emotional 2017 Hall of Fame induction speech.
It does take all of us, and here’s my suggestion for how to practice those words.
Namely, if you get pulled over by the police, obey their commands, because in the end, that’s what they are: commands. If you get stopped for speeding, and they ask to see your driver’s license and vehicle registration, it’s not a request. If you say no, or lock your doors and roll up your windows, the officer isn’t going to simply drive away and let you go. The situation is going to escalate, and that’s when really bad things can happen.
Similarly, if an officer is called to a more serious incident and believes a weapon may be involved, it’s even more crucial to comply when told to stand still, show your hands, etc. Remember, that officer also wants to go home to his or her family safe and healthy.
But not everyone is on board with “It Takes All of Us,” such as incorrigible drunks, meth heads, spousal abusers, etc. If everyone were on board, we wouldn’t need police in the first place. And without getting into it, I can’t think of a more ridiculous (and frankly scary) slogan than “Defund the Police.” If that slogan means what it says, it’s loony, and if it doesn’t, its backers should find a new moniker to better explain themselves.
By all means, let’s weed out overzealous and/or racist law enforcement officers, but let’s also recognize that their job is not an easy one and sometimes requires split-second decisions on the use of bodily and even deadly force.
And let’s also remember that all of us, not just cops, ultimately should and will be judged in our communities by “the content of our character.”
Huebscher, former editor of the Leader-Telegram, lives in Eau Claire.