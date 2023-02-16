In my time as a former County Board supervisor, I can’t think of a more serious situation than what occurred with finances in the Department of Human Services and the subsequent whistleblowers who brought it to public light. But we’re at a different point now and the time is now for the results of the audit to be shared to the County Board and the public. There are no elections that will be affected for roughly a year.
I know myself and many others would like to know the results. So let’s just be honest. I sincerely hope the audit presents no significant findings. But this fear of an audit and its findings is ridiculous. Audits, whether they’re done forensically after a crime, or on an ongoing basis, help leaders make decisions. They reveal gaps in processes and bring transparency from business to government. I’ve worked at places that undergo quarterly audits to ensure these very things. So when it comes to this audit, I see no difference; this is about accountability and ensuring that the county doesn’t have any ongoing issues. In other words, the audit outcome is about responsibility.
Now that it’s complete, let’s evaluate its findings. James Madison in the Federalist Papers said that the people are the “ultimate authority.” The people are speaking right now; many are waiting for the results of this audit. Many are speculating about findings, creating and spreading rumors about what they may be. Continually sealing the findings will only embolden this. It’s also not the responsible thing to do. Not for the county, not for the whistleblowers, and certainly not for the people. Transparency in government is responsible. It’s a necessary ingredient to good and effective governance.
It doesn’t matter if you agreed with the audit being done or not, the sheriff took that decision out of the County Board’s hands by funding it through the Sheriff’s Office. But what does matter is that we as a county maintain a transparent and honest administration that is responsible to the people of Eau Claire County.
The longer the findings are sealed, the more these rumors spread and the more dangerous they become. It’s a bad look for Eau Claire County and the County Board. Calls of coverup will soon sound unless the audit results are made public. Let’s not let it get to this. Let’s be transparent, honest and responsible so everyone can move on. So anything that needs to be fixed, can be fixed. So the next steps can be determined.
Wisconsin Progressives like myself are historically anti-government corruption and pro-responsible governing. That’s our history, and it’s a history we should embrace again. Many of the most revered political leaders in Wisconsin history came from this brand. From Bob La Follette to William Proxmire, who in 1975 began issuing his “golden fleece” award for the most frivolous and wasteful uses of hardworking taxpayers’ dollars. We can learn a lot from our past, and all too often we fail to utilize it.
Leading often requires great courage. Leaders like La Follette and Proxmire recognized and understood this. It means standing up and saying that something is wrong when it’s wrong. It means that sometimes you have to break free from personal relationships in order to do what is needed for the betterment of the people. It means sometimes we have to break free from our political allegiances in order to do what is right in a particular moment. My friends, we are at this moment. This isn’t about whether or not you supported the audit, it’s done now, now we need to move forward with reviewing the results. Being a great leader demands great courage and strength of one’s convictions. It’s time to be this leader.
It’s time to release the audit findings. It’s time for transparency, accountability and responsibility. Again, I sincerely hope that nothing significant is found, but whatever is found may provide us with information so the County Board can make better decisions.
Roberts, of Eau Claire, is a community advocate and former Eau Claire County Board member.