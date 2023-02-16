In my time as a former County Board supervisor, I can’t think of a more serious situation than what occurred with finances in the Department of Human Services and the subsequent whistleblowers who brought it to public light. But we’re at a different point now and the time is now for the results of the audit to be shared to the County Board and the public. There are no elections that will be affected for roughly a year.

I know myself and many others would like to know the results. So let’s just be honest. I sincerely hope the audit presents no significant findings. But this fear of an audit and its findings is ridiculous. Audits, whether they’re done forensically after a crime, or on an ongoing basis, help leaders make decisions. They reveal gaps in processes and bring transparency from business to government. I’ve worked at places that undergo quarterly audits to ensure these very things. So when it comes to this audit, I see no difference; this is about accountability and ensuring that the county doesn’t have any ongoing issues. In other words, the audit outcome is about responsibility.

