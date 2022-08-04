Just as autumn follows summer, we again are burdened by the annual legal challenges of local property tax bills by major retailers.
Walmart, Scheel’s and Sam’s Club are the latest to sue the city, according to the July 27 Leader-Telegram. The outcome of these challenges could be significant to the retailers and local taxpayers. If the retailers win, the millions of dollars in lost property taxes must be made up by the rest of us, or local services must be cut to balance the books.
For years, many large retailers in Eau Claire and around the state have claimed that they should be taxed as if their stores were vacant; it’s called the “dark store” argument.
Their evidence is obvious. With e-commerce growing steadily, selling a shuttered brick-and-mortar store isn’t easy. In Eau Claire, we need only look at the former Sears, Mega East and Shopko stores for proof. Also, the former local Kmart sat idle for years before Hy-Vee bought the site and started from scratch.
But there’s a big hole in the “dark store” argument that the state Legislature should fix. Namely, we should treat shuttered stores differently from operating stores for tax purposes.
This makes sense for obvious reasons. After Kmart or Shopko closed, those companies’ officials no longer cared if the roads were plowed or patched. They no longer needed police to patrol their neighborhoods or deal with shoplifters or cashiers with sticky fingers. They no longer needed courtrooms to prosecute such offenders. They didn’t care if the local school system produced employees with the skills needed to help them flourish.
Conversely, stores that operate in our community need all of these things. To tax them as if they don’t is unfair to the rest of us.
Also, most if not all large retailers came to our city with help from tax increment financing, or TIF. With TIF districts, the city pays up front for public improvements such as streets, sewers, lighting, site preparation, etc., to help lure the business. Over time, the new property taxes generated by the business pay off the initial public investment. When the TIF district costs are paid off, the property taxes generated by the business help fund local schools, city, county and tech college services.
However, losing millions of dollars a year from the repayment schedule adds to the life of the TIF district and over time leaves millions less for the aforementioned entities and creates a tax shift from commercial to residential property taxpayers.
There’s proof that a shuttered store deserves a huge tax break because they are difficult to unload, unlike most homes, that if cared for can be sold at a profit, often quite quickly. And as noted, vacant stores require few public services.
But taxing an operating business as if it’s closed is ridiculous. These companies clearly benefit from clear roads, police, fire and paramedic services, courts, public schools, etc. It’s time the Legislature awakes from its election-year-long vacation and settles this matter once and for all.
Yeah, like that’s gonna happen.
Huebscher, former Leader-Telegram editor, lives in Eau Claire.