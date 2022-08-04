Just as autumn follows summer, we again are burdened by the annual legal challenges of local property tax bills by major retailers.

Walmart, Scheel’s and Sam’s Club are the latest to sue the city, according to the July 27 Leader-Telegram. The outcome of these challenges could be significant to the retailers and local taxpayers. If the retailers win, the millions of dollars in lost property taxes must be made up by the rest of us, or local services must be cut to balance the books.