Empathy. That’s the essential moral quality that’s missing from the political response to the medical and economic crisis caused by COVID-19 in Wisconsin. It’s as if another parallel epidemic erased people’s ability to care about what happens to others.
The absence of empathy surprises me, even though it shouldn’t. Empathy or compassion or altruism, or whatever else people call this part of being human, has been lacking in the Republican Party for quite awhile. Or at least when it comes to people who aren’t like them.
Instead, the GOP has been focused nearly exclusively on personal responsibility. Poor people need to work harder. Sick people should have purchased health insurance. People who get raped shouldn’t dress the way they do. Girls and boys held captive by human traffickers shouldn’t have run away from or gotten thrown out of their homes.
The hypocrisy of the Republican ideology of “personal responsibility” is revealed, however, when it comes to their own behavior in response to a deadly public health emergency. Which party do most of the people who refuse to wear face masks belong to? Which party tries to ban requirements involving masks or carrying documentation of COVID-19 test results or vaccinations? I find it interesting that the ideology of “personal responsibility” that governs Republicans’ hard-hearted responses to the needs of the poor doesn’t extend to their acceptance of responsibility when people they infect with this virus get sick or die.
“Freedom” is what self-identified patriots proclaim in their speeches at public meetings. Personal choice is what they write about in letters to the editor. Don’t make us wear masks when we are out in public spaces or get vaccinated in order to keep our jobs, they protest, because that infringes on our personal choice. Don’t require our children to wear masks or get vaccinated in order to go to school, they scream at school board meetings or at parent-teacher conferences.
As someone who lives in a part of Wisconsin that is dominated by the Republican Party, people like me are isolated. We get ignored if we’re not willing to become obnoxious bullies ourselves. But even though I continue to act responsibly when it comes to mitigating the effects of COVID-19, I’m not immune to the undermining of empathy infecting our society.
How do I know that’s happening? This is how: I find I don’t really care what happens to the unvaccinated who wouldn’t get the shot or wear masks or take any precautions whatsoever. I find myself thinking things like this: Let them suffer. Let them get sick. Let them lose their friends, grandparents, parents or children to this disease. Let them watch their loved ones suffer in hospital beds as they struggle to breathe and eventually die.
This response troubles me. It’s ugly. It makes me sick to my stomach. My current lack of empathy for the unvaccinated and unmasked undermines my identity as a Christian, who believes that God calls me to love and serve neighbors, no matter who they are or the reasons behind their needs.
Is this happening to other people? How did we get to the point where the suffering of neighbors becomes invisible or irrelevant? When did ideas about “personal responsibility” lead us to only care about those we say “deserve” our help?
Elected leaders who refuse to challenge the growing lack of empathy or choose to exploit it in order to win elections need to think about the public good instead of increasing their own power. Unless they prefer to erase empathy completely from our society. What a brutal, inhumane, unchristian country we would become if that were to happen.
Behling is a progressive independent who lives with his spouse in Chippewa Falls, moving to Wisconsin from southern Minnesota in 2019. He commutes to his job as the campus ministry director at Journey House, an ecumenical organization working with students at UW-River Falls.