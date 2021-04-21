Some thoughts on the April 16 editorial, “Landfill neighbor’s proposals miss mark.”
The editorial notes that the landfill has been there for 40 years and takes issue with people being offered property value guarantees “based on their choice of where to live.”
That may be a fair observation for newer neighbors, but the landfill has changed over those years.
It was first owned by the city of Eau Claire. The landfill is on an island of land annexed by the city. The county was the next owner, but since the county got out of the landfill business and sold to a private owner, it has grown to a larger industrial operation. The current owner is a Canadian company.
The neighbors believed, or were told, that the landfill would be capped and closed by now. This is the fourth expansion. This time it will grow vertically as well as horizontally.
Some of the problems with living near a giant landfill are intermittent. I have been to the landfill several times and have not smelled a bad odor, but I believe the neighbors with their stories of having to move outdoor meals indoors because of odors. I’ve been to a number of landfill-related committee meetings with neighbors and they are passionate about landfill issues. They feel they are being ignored, and asking for compensation is a very American way of trying to be heard.
Neighbors are asking for property value guarantees. Basically, if their house sells for a lower value because of the landfill, they would like the owner to make up some or all of the difference.
Neighbors are also asking for annual “quality of life” payments, an annual payment to compensate neighbors for having to put up with problems related to the landfill’s operation.
There are precedents for this with other neighbors of other landfills around the state. Each case is different and it may well be that their request for annual compensation is high, but it is the nature of negotiations to start high.
An agreement for the landfill expansion is currently being negotiated by the owner and a committee comprised of representatives from the town of Seymour, county and city. The neighbors are quick to point out that the committee does not include anyone living within a mile of landfill, nor has any previous negotiation included a neighbor.
The editorial points out, correctly, that any compensation provided to neighbors “would likely be subsidized by other customers. That’s the standard business model.” If the final agreement requires compensation to neighbors, it would probably involve an increase in the “tipping” or “tonnage” fees paid by haulers bringing trash to the landfill. I think that’s reasonable.
The negotiating committee has asked for a substantial increase in tipping fees and the revenues going to the town, city and county. Compensating the neighbors might result in lower payments going to these local governments. Again, it’s a question of what’s fair.
Knight is an Eau Claire County Board supervisor (District 3) and former journalist for the Leader-Telegram.