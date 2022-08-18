After living with Type 1 diabetes for more than 20 years, I have pricked my finger at least 80,000 times and given myself more than 20,000 injections. I’ve had late nights and early mornings and trips to the hospital to reign in my blood sugar. I live my life every single day knowing that one simple mistake or miscalculation could be fatal.
That is the cold, hard reality of living with my disease. And it is not the only one. Every single day, millions of Americans are able to survive another day because of life-saving medications like the one I need to live, insulin.
Which is why it is so discouraging to hear that Republican senators like Ron Johnson prevented a $35 per month cap on insulin costs from being included in the Inflation Reduction Act, and why I feel like I can’t rest until more is done.
Democrats in Congress, with the support of the Biden administration, have finalized legislation that will finally allow Medicare to negotiate directly with the drug companies for drugs and medicine. The purchasing power of Medicare will drive down drug costs both for seniors on Medicare, and across the market.
Which is necessary because when left to their own devices, the big drug companies have made the choice to put profits over people. For instance, take the insulin I need to survive: The actual cost of the raw materials and labor required to manufacture a single vial of insulin is less than $10, yet drug companies charge upwards of 30 times that when they turn around and sell the drug.
That markup would be absurd even if you didn’t know the history of this particular drug. After it was discovered and patented nearly 100 years ago the creator refused to put his name on it because he felt it was unethical to profit off a drug that so many needed to live, and the patent was later sold for just $1 to the University of Toronto in a bid to ensure the drug would be affordable for those who need it.
As someone who relies on a life-saving prescription drug every day, the rising and exorbitant costs feel like a constant sword hanging over my head. Drug companies set these exorbitant prices knowing there are those of us who have no choice but to pay them. They are free to do this because federal law keeps Medicare from negotiating prices with drug companies. Because of this law, diabetics like me have been forced to ration our insulin because we couldn’t afford to buy more, and for some it ended in disaster.
I dreaded my 26th birthday because I knew I would be kicked off my parents’ insurance and had no idea how I’d be able to afford the more than $1,600 it costs each month to purchase my diabetic supplies. I was terrified I’d become a headline — “Diabetic Dies After Not Being Able to Afford Insulin.”
Though it wasn’t easy, I was able to figure out a way to get my prescriptions at an affordable price. Now, I’m telling my story because I know there are those who are still struggling, and who’s lives would be changed if it were just a little easier to figure it out each month.
That’s what legislation capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month would do. It will mean more people have more left in the tank to realize their potential because they have just a little less stress in their lives. It will mean fewer people having to choose between their bills and their prescriptions.
The Inflation Reduction Act will do a lot of good — to lower drug costs, cap out of pocket costs for seniors, and makes health care more affordable for millions of Americans, but more can, and should be done. Because my reality is the same reality that plagues millions of Americans with Type 1 diabetes.
Sen. Johnson voted no on this bill, but it cannot be the last time lawmakers have a chance to do the right thing. It is my sincere hope that in the months ahead Congress will consider standalone legislation that will cap the cost of insulin. Hopefully, next time lawmakers will remember it’s their job to have the backs of all the people they represent.
Beer, a native of Bryant who lives and works in Eau Claire, is an advocate for lower health care costs.