After living with Type 1 diabetes for more than 20 years, I have pricked my finger at least 80,000 times and given myself more than 20,000 injections. I’ve had late nights and early mornings and trips to the hospital to reign in my blood sugar. I live my life every single day knowing that one simple mistake or miscalculation could be fatal.

That is the cold, hard reality of living with my disease. And it is not the only one. Every single day, millions of Americans are able to survive another day because of life-saving medications like the one I need to live, insulin.