My wife, Karen, died of dementia on Jan. 13, six-plus years from the diagnosis. I did things that were right and some that were wrong. This list might help someone caretaking a family member.
Right: I recognized her early memory loss and did not get angry at her changing behaviors.
Wrong: I suggested we ask the doctor about memory loss.
Right: I suggested we ask the doctor if her medications were causing memory loss.
Wrong: I waited too long to hire outside help. I should have introduced helpers early so she could get used to strangers in the house.
Right: I contacted the Eau Claire County Aging and Disability Resource Center — ADRC — who assigned a case worker — free — to assist in getting help with the many problems that come with caretaking a person with dementia. They were knowledgeable and able to answer every question. Contacting the ADRC, in any county, is really the first move a caretaker should make after the diagnosis.
Wrong: Very wrong. When she could not be left alone, I failed to make arrangements in case I was incapacitated. I was hospitalized, and the chaotic situation was dumped in the lap of friends and relatives.
Right: I saw an attorney to get power of attorney for medical and financial and other documents in place.
Wrong: I hesitated to use medication for behavior modification. I found it essential, for her comfort and safety.
Right: I joined a support group of men caretaking their wives. One of the best things I did.
Wrong: Waited too long to admit Karen to a memory care facility where she could get better care than I could provide at home. That endangered her health and mine.
Right: I asked a managed care association for help. ADRC recommended two from which I could choose. They helped with all aspects of paperwork — and there was a lot, all complicated — which I could not have done myself.
Right again: I had all end-of-life paperwork — including the obituary — in place when she passed away. I think I made no more than a dozen phone calls to tie up loose ends. Pre-planning with a funeral home simplified the process because they handled many of the details.
Bonus: Karen and I lived next door to Evelyn, the best next-door neighbor in the world, who blessed us with help and encouragement time after time.
Alf, of Eau Claire, and his late wife, Karen, retired from a variety of occupations, including co-driving a semitrailer from coast to coast.