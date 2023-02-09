Last November, Wisconsin voters spoke. Amid all the talk of gridlock and inflation, all the misinformation and deprofessionalization and division, Wisconsinites once again demonstrated overwhelming support for public education.
Now, we must use every tool at our disposal to deliver a better set of conditions for students and communities.
Voters in urban, suburban and rural communities alike passed a staggering 79% of school referenda on ballots in the fall — selectively raising taxes on themselves to support students and public schools (while an enormous state surplus sits in Madison, helping no one).
By a margin three times as wide as his last victory, voters returned the veto pen to Gov. Tony Evers’s hand for another four years — a veto pen that protected Wisconsin students from dozens of dangerous bills in 2022 alone.
Wisconsin voters, community members, and taxpayers want students to have the full freedom to learn, connect and thrive in well-resourced public schools — across all races, places, and genders, across disability statuses and poverty levels and interests and identities.
And students deserve it.
Still, Republicans have inched alarmingly close to a veto-proof majority thanks to an 11th straight year of our partisan gerrymander. State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has said he plans to hold public school funding hostage to “universal school choice” — wherein taxpayers would somehow fund a free-for-all of private, often religious education over which we have little to no oversight or accountability.
A state infamous for its razor-thin, 50-50 elections has a wildly misshapen Legislature that is a whisper away from single-party rule. Reactionary candidates and elected officials have subjected public school educators to yearslong disinformation campaigns and exhausting attacks that hinder them from doing what they do best.
Still, Wisconsin voters support our public schools.
This spring, the governor and Legislature are drafting a new state budget. Their job is to listen to Wisconsinites and to pass a budget that reflects the state’s priorities and needs. The money is there: Wisconsin enjoys a historic surplus that could cover every single dollar in the Department of Public Instruction’s request and have plenty left over. They could make school referenda obsolete.
However, in the last cycle, we received a budget that delivered zero new spendable dollars to our public schools, failed to raise arbitrary 30-year-old spending limits that bake inequality into our system and leaned into an unacceptable status quo, even in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A system that roundly rejects our shared values surely can’t be considered a democracy. That’s why it’s critical that we refuse to let go of the tools we have.
Advocates for strong, just and vibrant public schools can and should be the loudest voices in every room this year. We can still make absolutely clear where Wisconsin’s majority stands, regardless of whether lawmakers listen. We must make it impossible to be unaware: anything short of fully- and equitably-funded public schools in every corner of Wisconsin is unpopular, undemocratic, and unacceptable.
When we demand one thing and receive the opposite, it feels like shouting in a soundproofed room. But we are ready to occupy every proverbial room in the state, soundproofed or megaphoned. We will advocate and celebrate and vote. Our unified voice will be too boisterous to miss, even if it is ignored. We don’t know if the Legislature will listen, but we know they will hear us.
We know that in the long run, our elected officials must either pay attention to the nonpartisan, pro-student, pro-teacher, pro-public majority — or be replaced by leaders who respect democracy.
Christian Phelps graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 2012 and currently is director of digital organizing and communications at the Wisconsin Public Education Network.