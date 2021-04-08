The past year has been tumultuous to say the least. We saw a police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneel on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes in Minneapolis, we saw violence in the streets of Portland and many other communities, and here in Wisconsin we saw Jacob Blake shot in the back, once again by a police officer. It was a year filled with protests and murders that culminated in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol the day election results were being certified.
As I look back upon my life, I can say I don’t remember a year as hard on us as a country as this past one. I remember growing up and seeing Rodney King beaten by police in the streets of Los Angeles. I watched the Space Shuttle explode and the Twin Towers fall. But never have I seen the spirit and soul of our country ripped apart like the last year has revealed. We are a country divided. I ask myself, when did this schism happen? What drove us so far apart? Have I been so sheltered that I couldn’t see what was happening before my very eyes?
These are valid questions. And they’re questions we as a society need to answer in a hurry but there are more. Are we going to allow ourselves to hate other people simply because their skin color is different than ours, or because they weren’t born here? Are we going to take more rational approaches to solving our differences? And most importantly, when will we come to our senses and realize that remaining this polarized only benefits the uber wealthy?
I’m going to share a little story. It’s the story of coming home from my great aunt’s funeral. My great aunt lived in central Wisconsin, with her husband for many years. My family would visit them most every summer, but this trip was different; Claire had passed away. After we attended her funeral we started our trek home. About halfway into the trip as we drove through a small town, a couple of guys saw my dad; he was a darker skinned man, especially for a Norwegian, and literally chased us out of town at high speeds — making as though they were going to ram the back of the car. I’ve been thinking a lot about this incident over the past year. I didn’t understand it as a kid, but I do now. It wasn’t because they knew him, it wasn’t because they didn’t like him, it was because of the color of his skin. They thought they’d driven a black man from their community, likely hailing themselves as heroes at the local tavern.
But that wasn’t the reality. What they really accomplished was to show me at an early age the face of hate and white supremacy. The irony of course is that my dad was a racist, which I learned later and is a story for another time.
There are events that happen in our lives that have profound effects on us. They affect how we approach others, how we choose to live our lives, and how we see the world around us. This event, coupled with a few others, shaped how I see people. I’ve met and worked with people from all over the world. One thing that holds universally true is this: If you take the time to know the person in front of you, and learn, share and exchange ideas and culture with them, they won’t let you down. You see, despite where someone was born, or what color their skin is, we’re all looking for friends. Friends that we can share our lives with. Does closing yourself off and only befriending those that look like you really make sense? No, not at all.
The world advances through knowledge and sharing ideas. We need people who challenge the status quo. We need free and independent thinkers. We may not always agree with them, but they are vital to our success as a society. We need to respect each other across all barriers; race, geography and income. Everyone’s life is valuable and everyone is worthy of decency and respect.
So now as we reflect on the past year and learning from my little story, did any of it make sense? Do we want a world where we demand conformity? Where no one innovates? Where we all look the same? If you ask me, it sounds like a dystopian nightmare.
Our combined challenge then becomes one of civil discourse, where we can disagree with each other but still walk away respecting those on the other side. These days, this is a big challenge. It’s something I’m working on, and it’s something I hope we can do together.
Roberts is a member of the Eau Claire County Board.