Eau Claire Area School District residents will be asked to approve a $98.6 million dollar referendum when voting on Nov. 8. The money requested will be primarily used to upgrade and/or expand several schools within the district. If the referendum passes, the increase in property taxes for owners of a $200,000 home would be $80 per year and $120 per year for owners of a $300,00 home. A brochure has been sent to all district residents which outlines the specifics of how referendum money would be used.
Should district residents support the referendum? Below are my thoughts.
The amount requested is a large number. However, citizens need to consider that the ECASD is a large operation. It is the eighth-largest school district in the state in terms of students served. The district has 2,331,326 square feet in 22 buildings, 360 acres of land, and 68 acres of paved parking lots and playgrounds. It is noteworthy that the school board has not held a referendum for capital improvement since 2011. The projects to be addressed by referendum dollars are current needs as well as many projected needs over the next 10 years. The ECASD is not a high-spending district and, due to revenue caps, there is limited money for major facility projects within its annual operating budget. These issues cause the amount being asked for by the school board to be large. Even though large, I feel the amount is reasonable.
In my view, a sizable portion of the referendum projects are “pay me now or pay me more later” issues. Several schools within the district require significant upgrades that must be completed for the school to continue to be safe and appropriate for students and staff. Any homeowner realizes that regular maintenance is needed to protect their investment. Occasionally, there is a major project that cannot be absorbed within the normal household budget. This requires funding from other sources. This referendum is the other funding source for the district. The annual basic maintenance budget of $1.8 million will not cover major maintenance and/or upgrades that many of our schools need. South Middle School is an example of a school needing major work. South is 40 years old and its lighting, mechanical, and electrical equipment need to be updated. This upgrade will cost millions of dollars. If not addressed now, the updates will eventually need to be completed but at a higher cost. Now is the time to address the issues at South and other schools needing upgrades and repairs.
A portion of the referendum will address enrollment trends and shifts in student population. The number of students served by the ECASD continues to slowly increase. These increases do not occur evenly across the district. North High School and Putnam Heights Elementary are two of the schools that need to be expanded and renovated to manage projected enrollment increases. Without these renovations and expansions, there will be larger classes sizes, increased disruption to students and families through changing school boundaries, and/or more transporting of students.
The need to stay up to date with current educational initiatives is vitally important to meeting the needs of our students. Our changing world requires that schools respond accordingly and students are prepared for the future. These changes often require reconfiguration of instructional space. The referendum has plans for remodeling and/or upgrading instructional space in 11 schools. These changes will have a major impact on what is taught and how teaching/learning occurs. Without these changes our students fall behind.
Our school district is an asset that we, as a community, need to value and protect. Families and businesses often look to the quality of schools as a major factor when deciding to relocate to or stay in Eau Claire. Having a highly effective school district adds to the attractiveness of our community. Passage of this referendum is an investment not only in our schools, but in our community.
Obviously, we all would like to pay less property tax, but I view supporting this referendum as an investment in the overall well being of our school district. Healthy schools, in turn, help make Eau Claire a desirable place to live.
For these reasons, I am voting “yes” for the ECASD capital referendum on Nov. 8. I encourage you to do the same.
Tom Fielder and his wife, Monika, have lived in Eau Claire for 46 years. He spent four years as a teacher and 27 years as an administrator in the ECASD.