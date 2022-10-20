Eau Claire Area School District residents will be asked to approve a $98.6 million dollar referendum when voting on Nov. 8. The money requested will be primarily used to upgrade and/or expand several schools within the district. If the referendum passes, the increase in property taxes for owners of a $200,000 home would be $80 per year and $120 per year for owners of a $300,00 home. A brochure has been sent to all district residents which outlines the specifics of how referendum money would be used.

Should district residents support the referendum? Below are my thoughts.