The United States Congress is broken and the American people know it. The people of the Third Congressional District sent me here to try and fix it. Toward this end, I am introducing three bills that, if passed, will take great strides in that direction. They are designed to fight inflation to make people’s lives better, shake up the status quo in D.C., and fight the culture of corruption that is epitomized by the revolving door between the Capitol and K Street.
Amid record inflation, families in the Third District and across the nation have to balance their checkbooks. Washington politicians’ failure to do the same can’t fall on the backs of taxpayers.
I have proposed a Balanced Budget Amendment, prohibiting Congress from incurring more debts than revenue during each fiscal year. We can’t afford to spend money we don’t have — yet politicians in Washington continue to expand government, take on debt and force taxpayers to foot the bill, which almost always leads to further intrusion on the daily lives of American citizens.
Our system was designed by citizen legislators who spent limited time in our nation’s capital to serve their constituents. Then they returned home to tend to the farm, run their business and support their families. Today, Congress no longer reflects our Founders’ vision.
My second bill will limit members of the House of Representatives to six terms in office and U.S. senators to two terms. This will allow parity, and all Congress members’ tenure will be capped at 12 years of service.
Often, lawmakers cash in on public service to enter the revolving door between Congress and K Street. My third bill will prohibit representatives or senators from ever serving as lobbyists once their terms are complete.
It’s time to return Congress to its original purpose and to restore public trust in our institutions. More small business owners, farmers, machinists, doctors, parents and servant leaders in office means more elected officials who understand the real impact of policy on everyday Americans.
We need smaller government, not more debt to pay for more government overreach, and we need more elected officials who feel called to serve the people, not enrich themselves. My bills will result in real, transformational change in Washington to the benefit of Wisconsinites in the Third District and all Americans, and I look forward to continuing to serve you.
U.S. Rep. Van Orden, R-Wis., represents the state’s Third Congressional District.