The United States Congress is broken and the American people know it. The people of the Third Congressional District sent me here to try and fix it. Toward this end, I am introducing three bills that, if passed, will take great strides in that direction. They are designed to fight inflation to make people’s lives better, shake up the status quo in D.C., and fight the culture of corruption that is epitomized by the revolving door between the Capitol and K Street.

Amid record inflation, families in the Third District and across the nation have to balance their checkbooks. Washington politicians’ failure to do the same can’t fall on the backs of taxpayers.