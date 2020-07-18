My support for “Medicare for All” stems from my 12-plus years working for our nation’s largest health care insurer. Specifically, in the Medicare and retirement field. I saw enrollment applications, correspondence and cries for help. I read their stories and felt their struggles.
Unfortunately, these struggles aren’t unique to America’s retiring population. They exist across all ages. We live in the wealthiest nation on the planet. We spend nearly three times as much as any other government per year on our military. Our government is supposed to work for the people, but over the last 50 years, it has worked against the people in favor of corporate interests. Moving to a Medicare for All model can change that.
We’ve all heard the concerns — the cost, people who don’t want to lose their employer group coverage, etc. These concerns are fear-based. My challenge for the reader is to set that aside and follow a rational thought process.
First off, we know all about the alleged cost argument. But we as a society between our copays, deductibles and baked-in hidden costs from providers are actually paying more now than we would be under the correct Medicare for All model. Here’s why: When we go to a doctor today, we pay a copay or a deductible to see the doctor with our insurance plan. Also, in order for hospitals and clinics to stay solvent they bake in extra dollars for our visits to cover losses for people who can’t pay. This model is corrupt, allows for price gouging, and has few to no controls for consumer safety to ensure fair market pricing. Hospitals and clinics charge what they want and have no vested interest in affordability.
We have to factor in the efficiency difference between Medicare and open-market plans. Administrative costs for Medicare are held in check by CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS negotiates prices and runs an efficient program with administrative costs of less than 2%. Some open-market plans have administrative costs in excess of 18%. One reason for the difference is how private insurers work. We’ve all seen the group numbers on our cards. What you may not know is that groups for private insurers are sometimes capped at a certain number of people or are limited to a specific group. Once the plan is capped, it likely remains closed. Through attrition, the number in the plan starts decreasing. That increases the costs on a per-person basis.
For those who want to keep their employer group plan there is a simple solution: Convert your employer group insurance to a Medicare Part C plan, which you see advertised as a Medicare Advantage plan on TV. This will allow CMS some oversight on the quality of the plan and how it’s administered. CMS negotiates with insurers — because it can exercise controls on things like costs and coverage requirements and it administers plans either directly or as Part C plans, costs are held down. CMS also compensates insurers in the Medicare and retirement fields based on performance criteria. The consumer benefits because the money, referred to as capitation, paid to the insurer is greater the higher the plan’s rating. These metrics are designed to benefit the consumer.
As we are currently in a pandemic, I would be remiss to not point something out. Under a Medicare for All system, all people laid off or furloughed would still have health care insurance. If we turn the employer group plans into Medicare Part C offerings, those leaving a job or being laid off would revert back to original Medicare. It provides a health care safety net in case something happens beyond our control.
Through my career I have heard many people have incredible ideas to start new businesses, but they stay trapped in their job, which makes them unhappy, because they are afraid to lose their insurance. This fear is used against workers as a form of control. Some who know me know I don’t refer to our current economic system as capitalism. I often refer to it as the new feudalism. Corporations have taken the place of the landholder and are the job holders. This is feudalism. This gives corporations power and control over people’s lives. It allows them to keep wages low because of a lack of competition for workers.
Medicare for All would help workers pursue better employment or become entrepreneurs. It provides social mobility, which allows people to take chances and regain control of their futures. It may even lead to the redistribution of wealth and power in our country. More mobility requires employers to compete for talent, meaning better pay, better working conditions and better benefit packages. That competition will help us rebuild the middle class.
Roberts is a member of the Eau Claire County Board.