On Nov. 7, the Wisconsin Assembly had a floor session that included discussion of a veto override attempt for a regional crisis stabilization center in the Chippewa Valley. Unfortunately, due to the rule changes we had in the prior floor session, the amount of debate time on each bill is now limited. I was in queue to discuss this override. However, Republicans ran out the clock, and I was unable to speak on a bill that directly impacts my district.
Although the governor’s veto was sustained, I can guarantee the project at HSHS to expand mental health beds is not dead. Assembly Bill 433 and Senate Bill 405 have been introduced, both of which are very similar to what was included but partially vetoed in the budget. It's important to note that changes have been made and others proposed. This means Republicans, Democrats and HSHS, the health system for which this funding was earmarked, have all had input in the current legislation and suggested ways to make the bills better.
This is what democracy should look like: one group proposing ideas and another weighing in and changing a few things. That process can only occur when we take time and gather input from stakeholders. Mental health care is a bipartisan issue and the Legislature needs to treat it as one.
There were a few major issues I had with the budget addition proposed by Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, and Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona. First, I had concerns about projects being inserted into the budget to guarantee a vote from a senator to ensure its passage. There were several pet projects included in the budget passed by the Legislature; all were removed by Gov. Tony Evers.
Second, this addition came at the last minute, which means there was no time to hear public input to thoroughly vet this proposal, or to answer any questions such as whether other health care systems in the area had been contacted. In addition, the $15 million from the budget that was allocated for the HSHS project was diverted to Mendota Mental Health Center and will be used for mental health programming of juvenile offenders as we close Lincoln Hills.
Our state made a commitment to not tolerate maltreatment and abuse at Lincoln Hills, and making sure we have mental health treatment for juveniles is critical to moving forward with juvenile justice reform. This is the reasoning behind my decision to support Evers’ veto of the earmark in the budget.
Although HSHS is a well-run organization with a strong mission, we need to make sure the state’s investment of tax dollars is protected, even if the needs of the health care system change. Fortunately, there are amendments being drafted that will make this bill stronger and ensure protections for the state and HSHS.
I supported the governor’s veto. This was not a partisan decision, it was a decision about taking care of those in our juvenile justice system while protecting our state’s investment.
The fight for mental health services in our area continues. I am confident that we will find solutions, but only by working together.
Emerson represents the 91st Assembly District in the state Legislature.