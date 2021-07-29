When I saw that Foreigner and Jefferson Starship were coming to Arcadia’s Ashley for the Arts, of course I was intrigued. While interested partially for myself, I thought more of my sons, 14 and 10. They’ve never been to a rock concert, and the window is closing. The old school rock stars that aren’t literally dying may soon be too old to pull off a fist-pumping, anthem-filled show. Eventually, tribute acts will be all that remain. That whole era is ending for many reasons. I get it. Still, I wanted my sons to experience the heart of rock ‘n’ roll before it stopped beating altogether.
All I had to do was get them retroactively interested in the music of Foreigner and Jefferson Starship (nearly impossible) and then drive two hours, sit in the heat with overpriced concessions, and ask them to wait patiently for the hits. It’d only be fun for me. Tastes and preferences are not always passed through DNA.
Then one summer night, with my sister-in-law visiting from the other side of the state, our whole family decided to make a spontaneous trip to the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls, just a 20-minute drive from our home. With some in the family more enthusiastic about the trip than others, I drove a separate car to allow an early getaway for those so inclined. They followed Google Maps and had an easy time entering the fairgrounds. I followed my gut, took the road through Chippewa Falls, and ended up in a 45-minute slow crawl caravan. As I was stuck in traffic, my wife texted me pictures and updates on how much fun the four of them were having.
“Where are you now?” she texted.
I was still stuck in the miles long file line, but I joked, “I’m backstage with Blue Öyster Cult. Might be awhile!” Blue Öyster Cult was headlining the grandstand show along with Grand Funk Railroad. While I’m not a huge fan of either band, I enjoy their hits. Had I known we were going in advance, I could’ve shown my sons the famous Saturday Night Live “More cowbell!” skit with Will Ferrell and a fictitious Blue Öyster Cult rehearsing “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.” Catching that one song was not worth the $125 it would take for our group of five to get in the grandstand area to see the concert. Anyways, these classic rockers are to my sons what my parents’ polka music was to me. The stars from each generation so rarely align.
While I was still stuck in traffic, my family ran into my brother outside the grandstand, and he assured them that if you weren’t in VIP seating, it was free to go in. So while I was finally parking the car my wife texted me that they were at the concert, they were playing “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” and I was missing it. I finally made it to the grandstand gate as they were coming out. Generally law-abiding people, they were shocked to find out it wasn’t free, and they had inadvertently blown past the ticket-taker, Woodstock-style.
“You heard ‘(Don’t Fear) the Reaper’!” I told my son.
“What’s that?” he asked.
“It’s a famous song. That was Blue Öyster Cult!”
“Oh,” he said. “I thought it was just some random non-popular local band.”
Turns out, you didn’t have to be stuck in traffic to miss the moment. For the rest of the night, wherever we went in the fairgrounds we could still hear the music. Grand Funk Railroad was coming up next. Meanwhile, we rode the Ferris wheel, split a 32-ounce bucket of fries and, to top it off, won a stuffed penguin and an inflatable hammer. All in all, a perfect night at the fair.
By sundown, most of my family had tired of the spectacle. Except for my 10-year-old. Given my own late start, I, too, was glad to stick around. After the rest of the family went home, he and I rode the YOYO circular swings and the mini roller coaster. He did the House of Mirrors and a fun house. We watched all the contestants lose all the games that looked so easy. We climbed the giant slide and slid down on burlap sacks. “That was amazing,” my son said when we reached the bottom. On two separate occasions strangers walked up to us and handed us spare tickets as they were leaving: “Here you go. We’re not going to use these so go ahead.” We watched and joked about rides we refused to go on: The Blizzard, The Remix and The Gravitron ... all spinning riders into oblivion, all while Grand Funk Railroad played in the background.
On our way past the grandstand, Grand Funk’s lead singer yelled, “GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! WE’RE AN AMERICAN BAND!!!” Not surprisingly, they kicked into “We’re an American Band,” using the cowbell with even more gusto than Blue Öyster Cult. “This is a famous song,” I told my son. He was more interested in the next ride, but half the fair patrons we passed were bobbing their heads or mouthing the words or bobbing or both. Rock ‘n’ roll never forgets ... well, maybe the verses, but not the choruses.
Come midnight, the rides were going dark, and we were out of tickets. We stopped at an ice cream booth as cover bands in the beer tents partied on. On our way to the car, my son said, “That was the best fair I’ve ever been to. I wish we could’ve stay longer. I wish we could have found an ATM.” I didn’t tell him that I wasn’t looking very hard.
We relived the highlights all the way home. The next morning, I showed him the SNL “More cowbell!” skit. He loved it, and we watched it again and again. We quoted it for days: “I’ve got a fever. And the only prescription ... is more cowbell!”
Now whenever I sneak “(Don’t Fear) the Reaper” on any playlist, we always get a laugh and yell, “More cowbell!” Call it common ground. Not everything’s for everyone, but fortunately, there’s more than one way to rock.
Szymanski is an author, city of Eau Claire writer in residence and English teacher at DeLong Middle School.