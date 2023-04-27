It is indeed good news that Eau Claire County has been able to reduce our debt and operate in the black.
Key contributing factors that enabled our debt reductions were: 1. an infusion of federal funds from the American Recovery Partnership Act ($21 million, a portion of which was used for 2022 and 2023 capital projects) and 2. a higher than expected fund balance, our so-called “rainy day” fund (estimated at $19 million, a portion of which the board voted to use on capital projects).
Due to state-mandated levy limits, our county, like most Wisconsin counties, needs to borrow each year for capital projects. In previous years, faced with necessary capital projects to maintain our infrastructure, we typically borrowed between $5 million and $7 million annually. Large infrastructure costs for the jail and recently the highway department building, along with other smaller projects, have brought our debt ratio to about 35% of the total county levy. This exceeds our debt management policy of 30%.
The existing debt reduction plan is working, reducing our outstanding debt from $106 million to $96 million currently. Most recently, we experienced increased revenue, which has enabled more significant debt reduction. Simply cutting borrowing, no matter which supervisors initiated it, without the added revenue mentioned, would have had disastrous results.
The permitted uses of the ARPA funds were expanded by the Treasury Department in 2021 to include items such as capital projects. So the County Board used ARPA funds to cover county capital projects, as well as county community projects. ARPA funds, increased sales tax receipts and county operations in the black resulted in faster than normal fund balance growth.
The County Board’s decision to reduce the fund balance does carry some risk. Will this affect the county’s cash flow? The county operational expenses and sales tax receipts can change drastically, especially if there’s a downturn in the economy.
In the 2023 budget, the board voted to use fund balance of about $1million for staffing operational costs. It is possible that fund balance will be needed to continue supporting these staffing costs in the future. Our county population is growing; as it grows so do costs to serve our residents. Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, trusted county financial consultants, recently recommended that because local governments fund their operations primarily with property taxes disbursed semi-annually (which is true for our county), the general fund balance should maintain an unassigned balance of 35% to 50% of planned expenditures for the coming year. Taking all these issues into consideration, it’s unlikely that we can rely on fund balance to reduce borrowing in subsequent years.
Eau Claire County is in a solid financial and programmatic position, thanks to the efforts of our staff, the administration, and the County Board and its committees. The best news is, we are a team, working to do our best to serve our constituents.
Smiar and Coffey, both of Eau Claire, serve, respectively, as chairperson and vice chairperson of the Eau Claire County Board.