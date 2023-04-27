It is indeed good news that Eau Claire County has been able to reduce our debt and operate in the black.

Key contributing factors that enabled our debt reductions were: 1. an infusion of federal funds from the American Recovery Partnership Act ($21 million, a portion of which was used for 2022 and 2023 capital projects) and 2. a higher than expected fund balance, our so-called “rainy day” fund (estimated at $19 million, a portion of which the board voted to use on capital projects).