Nothing is free. It’s just a question of who’s paying for it. That’s true for a family, corporation or country.
Consider our national debt. It’s currently in excess of $26 trillion. How did it get that large? The government spent more than it received in income. We got something for free. Was it really free?
The government’s main source of income is taxes. While expenses exceeded income, we reduced the tax rate further and it gave us something we took as free. We had more money to spend. What we didn’t see is those monies added to the national debt. We weren’t paying attention.
An individual doing that would eventually go bankrupt. That’s also true for a country.
In 2020 the median household income was $78,500 and a married couple filing jointly had a tax rate of 22%. The maximum tax rate of 37% applied to household incomes over $662,051. That’s a progressive income tax structure — a higher a tax rate applies on the increased earnings.
Compare that to the 1962 median household income of $3,000. The tax rate for a married couple filing jointly was also 22%. However, the maximum tax rate was 91% on household incomes over $400,000.
It’s obvious why our national debt is now over $26 trillion. The income tax rate on higher income households has been reduced way too much. Would raising their tax rate be fair? Yes and no. If the question becomes: Is raising the tax rate on higher-income households necessary? The answer is yes.
Will it hurt the economy? No. The correlation between the highest marginal income tax rate and gross domestic product (GDP) is roughly the same as a flip of a coin. There is no correlation. Why is that? It boils down to the savings rate. The lower-income half of the population has a 0% savings rate because they have to spend everything they earn to survive. Then the savings rate goes from 11% to an estimated rate of 51% for the highest income group. When you raise their tax rate, the highest income group continues to spend at the same level but reduces their savings proportionately.
Somewhere between the current 37% rate and the former 91% rate is a compromise that would work for both our country and the highest income group. The country needs to get to a 50% rate on the top income group in order to balance the budget.
Ever since 1982 we have been spending more than the country earned. As a country we’ve lived beyond our means. We created the debt. Now it’s time to tell our politicians to grow up, balance our budget and free the future generations of our debt.
Spatz, of Eau Claire, is retired after working as a self-employed businessman.