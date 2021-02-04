In September of last year, I wrote a Voice of the People submission in which I spoke about the rush to judgment of Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey for the shooting of Jacob Blake.
From the very beginning and in the ensuing months, media outlets referred to Blake as an unarmed black man. The lack of media restraint and objectivity and refusal to wait for the results of an investigation – instead gleaning their “facts” from a short cellphone video – was stunning.
Recently, the Kenosha County district attorney announced Sheskey would face no charges in the incident and released details from the investigation, including that Blake was armed with a knife during the encounter. What was CNN’s reporting on that development? It reported that the Kenosha County D.A. was not pursuing charges against the officer involved in the shooting of an unarmed black man – again falsely reporting he was unarmed. Not very reputable for an organization whose tagline is “The Most Trusted Name in News.”
That aside, for those who remain skeptical of the investigation findings, look no further than Blake himself. In a Jan. 14 interview with “Good Morning America,” Blake admits he had a knife that he dropped and picked up again during a physical altercation with officers during which he was tased multiple times and pulled the taser prongs from his skin. It seems all those inflammatory media headlines were wrong. Meanwhile, Kenosha sustained over $50 million in damages to buildings and businesses during rioting “inspired” by the Blake incident. What a shame.
Kamala Harris even told Blake she was proud of him, according to his attorney. Proud? Blake’s actions detailed in the probable cause section of a criminal complaint filed against him concerning a May 3, 2020, incident (available online) are not those that typically inspire pride. The charges from that criminal complaint are what led to the felony warrant for Blake that was in effect on the date of the officer-involved shooting on Aug. 23, 2020, because in fact police were attempting to arrest him on that felony warrant.
Who is benefitting from this pro-criminal, victim-apathetic, anti-police sentiment? Certainly not those citizens who are law-abiding in New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis or Milwaukee. Murder rates in 2020 for those cities increased by 41, 54, 72, and 94 percent, respectively, from the year prior.
The demonization of police did briefly take a turn a few weeks ago, however. Suddenly, the Capitol police were being praised for their actions, by CNN no less, after months of media generalizations about how law enforcement is bad. I’m no Harvard professor, but that seems inconsistent. Apparently, the mainstream media believes Lady Justice’s blindfold is removable, depending on the circumstances, of course.
Speaking of Harvard, recently a petition was started by some of its students demanding (love that word) that past Harvard graduates have their diplomas taken away. Not all Harvard graduates, mind you, just those who deserve it because of their opinions. Now, I am sure decision-makers at a forward-thinking institution like Harvard realize this cannot be done. What is particularly worrisome is the fact a group of 20-somethings actually believe a degree for which someone presumably sacrificed, worked hard for and paid for can be taken away from them because they don’t think the “correct” way. It should make all of us wonder exactly what these students (your children, the upcoming generation, our future leaders) are being taught in these institutions of higher learning — and in actuality well before that. Free thinking or directed thinking? Last year, third-grade students at an elementary school in California were given the following exercise: Circle the identities that hold power and privilege on your map. Here were the choices: 1. White, 2. Middle Class, 3. Cisgender (your gender identity matches with the sex you were assigned at birth), 4. Educated, 5. Able Bodied, 6. Christian, 7. English Speaker. I am not privy to the answers deemed point-worthy by the teacher, but I’m pretty sure I could guess. This assignment was given to 8- and 9-year-old children. I thought conventional wisdom was to raise up all children, no matter their race, socioeconomic position, gender, religion, etc.? Ask yourself if a school assignment of this nature does that.
It certainly is a turbulent time in our country. I, for one, will remain mindful of baseless rhetoric and instead form opinions based on facts, not on the agendas of politicians, the social media giants and the media.
Doty, of Eau Claire, has worked as a civilian in public safety for over 32 years and is married to a law enforcement officer.