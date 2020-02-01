When climate change appears in the news, it often seems there’s an impassable breach in attitudes toward it; readers may be surprised to learn that a recent report by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication indicates 59% of registered voters believe climate change is caused by mostly human activities, and this sentiment is growing rapidly among Democrats and Republicans. Americans increasingly want action to address climate change.
The Eau Claire city and county governments — like scores across the country — are exhibiting vision and leadership on behalf of their citizens by adopting resolutions to address climate change. They have committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, an important milestone that will mitigate the most serious effects of climate change. As reported by this newspaper on Dec. 29, a plan will be submitted for review by the city’s sustainability advisory committee, then a public hearing will occur before a vote by the City Council, all of which could be completed by March. An important partner in meeting these ambitious goals, Xcel Energy, has also pledged carbon neutrality by 2050.
At the state level, Gov. Tony Evers formed a Task Force on Climate Change late in 2019. Intentionally nonpartisan, the task force comprises more than 30 members and its main objective is to develop strategies to help communities reduce carbon emissions and adapt to the effects of climate change.
Both local and state efforts would be greatly accelerated by a national policy that would provide a road map for the entire country on how to focus efforts to address climate change. Despite the Trump administration’s disregard for environmental policies of any kind, there is hope that a national policy will emerge. In fact, there are already a number of climate bills before Congress, including H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This market-driven approach to a clean energy economy is supported by economists and scientists alike, and will result in reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that far exceed the targets in the Paris accord. H.R. 763 provides additional co-benefits of being good for the environment, public health and the economy, as well as being equitable to all socio-economic groups.
So absent leadership in Washington, how can we as individuals work toward a national climate change policy? An easy way to get started is to join an organization like Citizens’ Climate Lobby or republicEn. These groups are working to advocate for pragmatic, market-based solutions to climate change like H.R. 763. Your individual actions, such as writing letters to the editor and regularly contacting your federal and local politicians to let them know how important acting on climate change is to you, are multiplied by being part of a coordinated effort. Politicians do track the sentiments of their constituents.
If the scientific experts are even partially correct about climate change and its impact to life on this planet, then the risk of doing nothing is too great, especially when there are plausible clean energy solutions we can begin implementing today. Imagine 30 years from now having a conversation with your children and grandchildren about what our generation did to address climate change. I am hopeful that conversation will be about a booming economy built on clean energy, new jobs created to support that economy, electric cars and public transport with much lower noise, cleaner air to breathe and water to drink. Working together, that hopeful future is within our grasp.
Skoug lives in Osseo and is a semi-retired scientist, avid gardener and outdoorsman.