The School District of Neillsville is putting a $12.5 million capital referendum on the April 4 ballot. If passed, the funds will be used to repair outdated electrical lines, replace inefficient equipment, and improve learning environments.

The School District of Neillsville’s referendum is unique because many projects are connected. For example, one of the proposed projects is to install heating and ventilation equipment in the high school and offices. The district will remove unit vents and install new ductwork with that project. Since the district must change out the ceilings already, it makes sense to also: