The School District of Neillsville is putting a $12.5 million capital referendum on the April 4 ballot. If passed, the funds will be used to repair outdated electrical lines, replace inefficient equipment, and improve learning environments.
The School District of Neillsville’s referendum is unique because many projects are connected. For example, one of the proposed projects is to install heating and ventilation equipment in the high school and offices. The district will remove unit vents and install new ductwork with that project. Since the district must change out the ceilings already, it makes sense to also:
• Replace the outdated ceiling grid and inefficient fluorescent lights.
• Pull all new data cabling to every classroom and install new drops and Wi-Fi modems.
• Replace rusted and deteriorated piping.
As the district is already addressing ventilation concerns, it also plans to tackle dehumidification in the field house and the welding fume system in the Technical Education area.
Additional fees can add up when bringing in job trailers, lifts and equipment on more than one occasion. The district plans to take advantage of the cost savings of bundling numerous projects that are similar in scope while contractors are on site.
In addition to these savings, the district also plans to see cost savings on its energy efficiency projects. The building was constructed in 1954, with various additions over the years. However, much of the infrastructure is original to the building. The district plans to replace 50-year-old roofing and ventilation equipment and 40-year-old windows and doors. It intends to replace inefficient classroom and football field lighting with LED lights which, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, can reduce energy consumption by up to 80 percent. All these projects will lead to better climate control, improved learning environments, and reduced utility bills. The energy savings from these projects alone can end up paying for installation costs, with payback periods as short as two years for lighting and up to 10 years for windows.
The district also plans to package exterior building projects. The district intends to fix cracked asphalt near the playground and field house, level the lots, and install drain tile to get water away from the building. The district will tuck point, seal and paint the building’s exterior to prevent future water damage.
If the referendum is approved, the estimated tax impact is $124/year or $10.33/month per $100,000 of property value. The district has one of the lowest mill rates in the state at $5.07 per $1,000 of property value. If passed, the district’s mill rate would be $6.31, still well under Greenwood’s mill rate of $7.24 and the state’s average of $7.68.
The district believes in offering students a strong foundation for learning. A strong foundation doesn’t just start in the classroom. The proposed projects can help create a safe, efficient and sustainable building for staff and students well into the future.
The district invites residents to attend one of its community meetings in the high school’s Multi-Media Room on March 13 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. to learn more about the proposed projects and estimated tax impact. A virtual option is also available. For more information on the spring referendum, visit neillsville.k12.wi.us/district/facility-planning.cfm.
Gaier has worked in the School District of Neillsville for the past 38 years, including 26 years as district administrator.