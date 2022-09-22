It’s been a wild weather week, not only around the U.S. but around the world. My thanks to the Leader-Telegram for highlighting a natural disaster in an area especially near and dear to my heart, the northwestern coast of Alaska.
Together, the article and photo of the Nome seashore on page B5 of a recent edition convey a sense of the heart-pounding, heart-stopping force of Typhoon Merbok as it delivered its final, heavy blows to the primarily Native Alaskan-populated villages along the shores of the Bering and Chukchi seas.
But why do I say “near and dear to my heart”? Because after I retired out of a final assignment at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska —retired from a career as an Air Force chaplain — I spent the next several years traveling around the state filling in “temporarily” during the absences of local Lutheran church pastors. And four of those “interims” took place in two villages among the dozen or so pounded by Merbok’s wind, waves and torrential rains.
All total it was about six weeks spent in Nome and over two months in — and on — a barrier island and village both called Shishmaref. That small community of about 600 is especially in my heart and mind today since it lies on nothing more than a slightly elevated sand spit along the Chukchi. I can only imagine the devastation wreaked and the rebuilding that lies ahead.
But the needs of Alaskans hit by Merbok bear a special urgency, one somewhat hidden in the lengthy article in the Leader-Telegram. It will be the second of an inevitable one-two punch by Mother Nature, although mentioned somewhat in passing by Becca Luce of Nome since it is simply a fact of life in Alaska. “Freeze-up is near.” Indeed, take all the flooding, all the destruction levied on homes and infrastructure — limited as that infrastructure may be in those remote villages accessible to the rest of the world only by air or sea — then toss in that pending punch of winter in Alaska and the need for an urgent, coordinated, expensive disaster response for those villages becomes crystal clear.
So how can you help? Go to alaskacf.org, website of The Alaska Community Foundation, to gather information on and donate to the most highly funded and coordinated disaster response to date. The Rasmuson Foundation (based in Anchorage), Alaska Airlines and the Saltchuk Family of Companies each gave $25,000 to jumpstart this fund, and thanks to the support of the Rasmuson Foundation, 100% of your gift goes directly to support the Typhoon Merbok relief efforts.
I thank you but, more importantly, I know the good people of northwestern Alaska thank you.
Keith Muschinske entered active duty in the Air Force in 1993 after serving as an assistant pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire; he returned to Wisconsin last fall after living in Alaska for a total of 15 years.