Keith Muschinske

It’s been a wild weather week, not only around the U.S. but around the world. My thanks to the Leader-Telegram for highlighting a natural disaster in an area especially near and dear to my heart, the northwestern coast of Alaska.

Together, the article and photo of the Nome seashore on page B5 of a recent edition convey a sense of the heart-pounding, heart-stopping force of Typhoon Merbok as it delivered its final, heavy blows to the primarily Native Alaskan-populated villages along the shores of the Bering and Chukchi seas.