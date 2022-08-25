Almost missed it. Fortunately, my screen proclaimed, “David Ortiz and Buck O’Neil headline Hall of Fame Class of 2022.” Of course, we all knew Big Papi was a shoo-in, but Buck’s delayed, inspirational selection paralleled O’Neil’s attitude, akin to faith. O’Neil, whose grandfather came to America on a slave ship, believed good could be found.

Idolizing the likes of baseball heroes Joe DiMaggio, Bob Feller and Hank Greenberg, my childhood remained ignorant of the great Black baseball players who performed, segregated in the Negro Leagues. Long after my boyhood, after Black players were finally admitted to the major leagues, David Halberstam’s 1994 book, “October 1964,” detailing the St. Louis Cardinals’ halt of the New York Yankees’ dynasty, described O’Neil. Halberstam’s heartfelt comments roused my admiration and curiosity.