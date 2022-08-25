Almost missed it. Fortunately, my screen proclaimed, “David Ortiz and Buck O’Neil headline Hall of Fame Class of 2022.” Of course, we all knew Big Papi was a shoo-in, but Buck’s delayed, inspirational selection paralleled O’Neil’s attitude, akin to faith. O’Neil, whose grandfather came to America on a slave ship, believed good could be found.
Idolizing the likes of baseball heroes Joe DiMaggio, Bob Feller and Hank Greenberg, my childhood remained ignorant of the great Black baseball players who performed, segregated in the Negro Leagues. Long after my boyhood, after Black players were finally admitted to the major leagues, David Halberstam’s 1994 book, “October 1964,” detailing the St. Louis Cardinals’ halt of the New York Yankees’ dynasty, described O’Neil. Halberstam’s heartfelt comments roused my admiration and curiosity.
Simultaneously, Ken Burns’ 1994 “Baseball” documentary introduced O’Neil to more of us. Burns’ film presented an elegant 83-year-old Black man who gracefully revealed his passion for the game. The smiling octogenarian’s friendly vigor captured us; his serene optimism inspired us, and his complete lack of rancor humbled us. Why didn’t we know about him earlier?
O’Neil was 9 when he and his family moved to rural Sarasota, Florida, where lynching still occurred in a nearby county. Denied entrance to racially segregated Sarasota High School, O’Neil began working in the celery fields. The major leagues were off limits to Blacks, but a northern uncle enlightened him with tales of great baseball players who played in games exclusively for Blacks.
At 17, Buck left the celery fields and commenced a baseball career. His Negro League accomplishments included two batting titles and managing the Kansas City Monarchs to five pennants. Later he was the first African-American to coach on a major league team and the scout who discovered such stars as Lou Brock and Joe Carter. Eventually, O’Neil helped establish the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City.
O’Neal was posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award. But eight months prior to his October 6, 2006, death at 94, he was denied entrance to baseball’s Hall of Fame.
Although he lost his early bid for the hall, he had won our hearts.
O’Neil learned that compassion and goodwill mastered hate and bitterness, and throughout his life he encouraged people accordingly. O’Neil put it this way: “I came from a wonderful era of people teaching people. You emulated somebody: your father, or the doctor — it could have been the blacksmith. All of these people helped to raise you.” O’Neil emphasized that we should “pass it along — you be the role model, that’s living, that’s why we are here.”
O’Neil happily spoke to countless groups, but he was especially loved by children. He appeared at children’s clubs and schools throughout the country, and kids of many ethnic origins would gather, eager to hear the smiling, vibrant old-timer joyfully relate the wonders of good living.
O’Neil lived his premise, uncovering new talent, reviving the history of a forgotten gentility, and providing inspiration to people everywhere. He became a beloved national hero.
Once when I took a short spring respite from my dental profession, I lodged near Sarasota. The day after my 1995 arrival, a local newspaper article grabbed my attention. A picture showed O’Neil, in cap and gown, after his March 10, 1995, graduation ceremony the previous day. The photo headed a story detailing his reception of the high school diploma which had been denied him long ago. I was a day late.
My nephew Joe Weiss related my admiration for O’Neil to his friend Tom Poquette. Poquette, an Eau Claire native, had starred for the Kansas City Royals and remained a Royals employee; O’Neil resided in Kansas City and worked part time as a Royals scout. Through the efforts of Joe and Tom I received a singular trophy.
On a baseball in my den, some scraggly penned words state, “To Dave.” The ball is signed by O’Neil. His signature is a reminder of our endless journey, our relationship to each other, and the symbiotic togetherness that makes life whole and breeds progress.
O’Neil’s book, “I was Right on Time,” resides on my bookshelf. Although he died 16 years before his Hall of Fame inclusion, the “on time” part is ever relevant. His timeless life speaks to us presently, besides being a meaningful future guide.
On July 24, baseball finally got it right. John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil officially abides in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Weiss, of Eau Claire, is a freelance writer and retired dentist.