During my career, I designed equipment and components used by professionals in several industries.
At one job, I was expected to ensure that the first components produced by the company’s suppliers met all of the specifications that I had established. One day, a manager confronted my boss and me, presenting one of the parts that I had designed, declaring that I had failed to ensure that the part met the specifications and claimed that the discrepancy was so “obvious” that it wasn’t necessary to measure it to know that. It was a very uncomfortable situation because the initial production run for a new product is expensive, implicating many business functions.
I looked at the part and said that I did not see a problem. My boss agreed, so the part was inspected properly and the part was found to meet specifications.
Following the last U.S. presidential election, there were situations in various localities where the margin of error was close. Poll workers, not elected officials who may have just lost an election, used audits and statistical methods to determine if discrepancies might be significant. Many poll workers belonged to the party of the losing candidate. States do not share one federal protocol, so methods vary. Nevertheless, the U.S. has had a good reputation for accuracy and impartiality.
“Continuous improvement” is a phrase used in industry. Similarly, poll workers review elections in the interest of making improvements. Improvements should be based on hard evidence and use statistical methods and actual data, not the strong wills of elected individuals.
Unfortunately, there are people who want to put elected officials, some of whom may have just lost an election, in a position to overrule poll workers. Doing so would degrade impartiality. Elected officials rarely are familiar with methods used by both industry and poll workers to minimize impartiality.
Industry uses very capable and sophisticated methods such as ASME B89.7 (measurement uncertainty) to minimize impartiality. Try doing an internet search on “reducing subjectivity in analysis.” Notice the sophistication. Now do a search on “statistical methods election results.” These searches illustrate that poll workers have skills, tools, training and resources to keep our elections fair and most elected officials do not. Also, poll workers at our local polling places are our neighbors, have received training and have sworn to “... support the Constitution of the United States and the constitution of the State of Wisconsin, and will faithfully discharge the duties of said office to the best of (their) ability.”
Additionally, certified election results can still be challenged in our court system. As it now stands, the courts are the final arbitrators and they expect lawyers to present “hard evidence.” It is presently not enough to simply raise one’s voice. In most cases, there was very little hard evidence in the cases that came before the courts in 2016.
The U.S. is listed as a “backsliding” democracy by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance. In North America, the countries of Canada and Costa Rica score higher than the U.S. Sadly, many states and even factions in the federal government are experiencing efforts by elected officials to “dumb-down” election administration in ways that would corrupt outcomes and reduce the trust that the electorate has in them.
Sadly, for some people in the public’s eye, reducing the certainty that the electorate has in election outcomes is the goal, and that is incredibly dangerous for democracy and for those who still value it.
Unstable democracies and unstable autocracies are truly dangerous. Not just to our way of life, values and economy, but dangerous to life and limb. If someone out there thinks that there is some “stable genius” that can take the place of our institutions, think again. Autocrats are mortal. Competitors know that. Imagine living in a country where you need to continuously prove loyalty to an individual who is in power or someone else who is competing for that by undermining others and through corruption and violence.
If the U.S. was a less populous country, less sophistication would be required to manage our functions of government, but we no longer enjoy such a simple way of life and poll workers need to have special skills, tools, training and resources.
To learn more, read and follow Ann Applebaum. Ann has vast international experience, writing as a politically conservative person, strongly defending democracy.
Truitt, of Danbury, is a retired designer of medical equipment, aviation safety products and HVAC service tools.