During my career, I designed equipment and components used by professionals in several industries.

At one job, I was expected to ensure that the first components produced by the company’s suppliers met all of the specifications that I had established. One day, a manager confronted my boss and me, presenting one of the parts that I had designed, declaring that I had failed to ensure that the part met the specifications and claimed that the discrepancy was so “obvious” that it wasn’t necessary to measure it to know that. It was a very uncomfortable situation because the initial production run for a new product is expensive, implicating many business functions.