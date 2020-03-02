As a proud Blugold, I have been disheartened at the negative commentary about UW-Eau Claire and Chancellor James Schmidt over the past weeks.
I make no statement regarding the allegations against Albert Colom and do not in any way discount the allegations made by those affected in any way. I do appreciate the fact that the investigation was moved off campus to be managed by an unbiased investigation team and I think we all agree that personnel issues should be handled privately and not litigated in the press or social media.
Leading an organization with over 10,000 diverse students and over 1,300 employees with differing opinions and thoughts, while being tied to the policies and budget constraints of the state and UW System, is not for the faint of heart. In 2015-16, the UW System faced significant budget cuts that were extremely hard for all at UW-EC (over $12 million). Decisions needed to be made not only with the current students and faculty in mind but also for the benefit of future students, faculty and the community. Since those difficult changes were made, I have been grateful for the way that Chancellor Schmidt and UW-EC have positioned this campus for long term viability and growth as an institution, protecting a crucial economic and cultural benefit for this region.
As with so many businesses and industries today, change in higher education is rapid and only those who are forward thinking, strategic and nimble will thrive long term. These are some of the actions led by Schmidt that I believe not only preserve UW-EC’s future viability, but also make it a leader within higher ed:
1. New programs have been developed that meet future needs, including biomedical engineering, data science, public health, material science and bioinformatics.
2. A collaborative research agreement was reached between UW-EC and Mayo, which enables researchers at both institutions to work together and gives UW-EC students opportunities to get involved in research projects at a very early stage of their education.
3. A collaborative effort led by the chancellor between UW-EC, Mayo and the business community led to state allocation for a science building, which badly needed replacement.
4. The Sonnentag Center and the Pablo Center for the Arts are collaborative efforts led by UW-EC that bring benefit not only to UW-EC but to the entire region.
5. UW-EC has worked with the business community to expand internship programs that greatly benefit both the students and the business community.
Restructuring and change needs to occur continuously to be a thriving institution for the future and it is very hard on those we all value the most — the faculty and staff who create such a positive experience for the students and provide great culture for our community. The passion and commitment they bring to their jobs is greatly appreciated.
We all have the tendency to dismiss the fact that much of the time, we don’t know what we don’t know. This is clearly the position I am in regarding the criticism at UW-EC today — and that might also be the position that those providing the criticism of the chancellor are in. But this is what I do know clearly — I am very grateful that in this time of rapid change, we are led by a chancellor who keeps his eye on the future, is brave in making difficult decisions and implementing change, and has unwavering passion and pride in the faculty, staff and students at UW-EC.
Talley, of Eau Claire, is a UW-Eau Claire graduate who works in the banking industry.