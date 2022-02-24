Recently I was having a conversation with Mark Neumann, candidate to replace Ron Kind for Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District. Our conversation quickly went from my work history into a discussion about Direct Contracting Entities (DCEs). Because in my previous work life, I spent 12 years working in Medicare and retirement for our nation’s largest private health care insurer, I immediately started understanding the incredibly detrimental and dangerous ramifications of this program.
First let me say that Medicare as it exists today is a very confusing program for seniors. Between traditional Medicare, Medicare Part D (or prescription drug coverage) and Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage plans), this is a complicated system to navigate as it is. Oftentimes folks enroll in Medicare Advantage plans because they offer enhanced packages that can include dental and vision care for little to no additional cost. That’s what exists today.
That being said, DCEs are a “pilot program” that was launched during the Trump administration by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Innovation Center. Here’s how they work:
• They auto enroll seniors into a third-party entity or private insurance company instead of traditional Medicare.
• They allow for profit insurers to manage care for seniors.
• They allow the for-profit insurers to keep what they don’t pay out for health services/patient costs.
• By design they allow for profit insurers to provide the fewest services/benefits as possible in order to enhance their profit margins.
• They only spend 60% of the monies on patient services/care compared to 98% with traditional Medicare, allowing 40% for profit and overhead, which far exceeds industry standards. What I’m saying is that they’re incredibly inefficient.
• They skirt privacy laws by allowing CMS to search two years of claims history to enroll members.
• They do not ask for the consent of the member.
• This program was not approved by Congress and is therefore not well known even in Washington, D.C., circles.
If this sounds like a really bad idea, that’s because it is. It favors wealthy CEOs and rich corporations at the expense of retired people on Medicare, people who depend on Medicare for their health care. There is but one motivator to create a program like this: corporate greed.
Now, back to that “pilot program” concept. So far there are at least 53 providers vying to take advantage of this program. Does that sound like a pilot program? They’re circling like buzzards waiting for something to die. And that is specifically what this program is designed to do. It will kill Medicare as we know it and place it in the hands of private insurance companies that are profit motivated. The Trump administration likely surmised this and made a calculation that the new administration would miss it or just leave it in place. Just for the record, previous privatization of government programs has only created problems where they once didn’t exist. Private companies do not and are not capable of being more efficient in the delivery of these types of services. That’s why the government should provide them. The government can create and manage programs like Medicare, which is by far and away the most efficient medical insurance program in the country with over 98% of funds spent going directly to the care of its members.
One could also argue that this is a poorly designed and sneaky way to cash in on Medicare for All should that legislation pass. It’s surely a way to hedge one’s bets and keep things in favor of private insurance companies. The end result would bring us back to the corrupt health care system we have today, which favors profits over the health of patients.
So what can regular people do to put a stop to this incredibly dangerous program? That’s simple. Reach out to your senator and congressman asking them to kill this program. Tell them we value our health over the profits of private insurance companies. That’s what I did.
Roberts represents District 27 on the Eau Claire County Board.