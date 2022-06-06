Daily headlines make it clear we live in a world where there’s so much to worry about. Graphic pictures of war, violence and climate change erode a sense of hope and strengthen our resolve to take action.
This backdrop impacts our community’s discussion about the proposed Niagara bottling plant. The proposal is complex — requiring an understanding of hydrogeology, economic development and municipal finance. The decision is difficult. It requires we balance the need for urgency on environmental issues with the need for local jobs and funding for local city services. Each of Eau Claire’s almost 70,000 residents likely has a different view of those choices, based on their own household’s circumstances. How do we find a path forward together?
While residents and advocates will share different perspectives, this column outlines my opinion on how benefits outweigh drawbacks. In the world of municipal government, the proposal is considered to be the best development a community can land. It creates high-paying jobs and causes few of the harmful impacts that accompany some industries, such as odor or contaminated waste. Unlike many projects, it does not require a subsidy from the city. Once operational, it’ll require few services from the city, county or schools. Meanwhile, it generates enough tax revenue to hire the equivalent of two city staff, two teachers and one social worker as early as 2024, and more in years to come. It will guarantee $16 million in taxes that would otherwise need to be paid mostly by households. New staff will protect our residents, help our kids learn, maintain our parks and problem solve.
While tax revenue will fund city services and relieve our residential taxes, new good-paying jobs help support economic prosperity for people, enabling them to take care of their families, buy a home and build a life in Eau Claire. Eau Claire lags the state in average wages, so our development team has prioritized attracting jobs that pay wages that allow residents — especially the 66% of residents who do not have a college degree — to rent or own a home here. Furthermore, forgoing this development may impact our future ability to attract developments.
On the other side are concerns about water usage and plastic. Though climate change and high-capacity wells have impacted water tables in many places, one of our strengths is abundant water. While Niagara would be a large user, its water use will be not significantly different from current and past large customers and far less than residential uses for non-potable purposes, like lawn watering. Most importantly, however, the development agreement lets us protect our water. By law, large water users can locate in Eau Claire or in a nearby township, tapping into the same aquifer, without any oversight. The proposed agreement, however, requires the developer to participate in a joint review with the city prior to expanding. The guaranteed tax and utility revenue also allow us to fund a full-time sustainability coordinator who can carry out more water planning and regulation.
The company uses plastic bottles, but has the nation’s first certified net-zero waste bottling plant. Regulating the societal impact of industries, however — other than their local impact — is typically out of the local government’s scope. We don’t exclude businesses based on their labor, sourcing or materials-used practices. We can, though, impact demand for plastic, and full funding of a sustainability coordinator can enable us to spearhead work to reduce local resident and institutional reliance on single-use plastics.
After the public discussion at the May 23 meeting, the City Council voted to postpone a decision on the plant until June 14. We recognize the difficulty and importance of this decision. The choice requires that we juggle competing and very important community values.
We invite you to join us in discussions to explore the issue more:
• Community discussion and Sustainability Promise: Today from 6-8 p.m. at Hobbs Ice Arena will be a discussion and presentation of our plan for a Sustainability Promise to fund a sustainability coordinator from Niagara revenue.
• Water open house: On Saturday, June 11, the Utilities Department will give interested residents a tour of the water plant.
Through these events, we hope to exchange ideas on how it may be possible to protect our aquifer while adding revenue to our budget that will enable us to do more of the good you want to see. The City of Eau Claire Strategic Plan says we believe that local government is a stewardship — we help residents meet their needs and help the community solve problems. We cannot always do this on our own; we need and value partners who can help. Please join us in this process.
Hirsch, city manager for Eau Claire, lives in the city with her husband and children; she has over 20 years of municipal leadership in senior positions.