Public schools have come a long way from my “View From the White Pine.”
I am sometimes referred to as a Jack Pine Savage, now and then a Kentuck. In the 1930s and 40s many northern Wisconsinites came from Kentucky, some of my ancestors included. Most are still proud of the nicknames. As a child born in a log cabin, later in a home on a knoll surrounded by swamps, I earned both of the nicknames. But it was the consolidated public schools that drove me to hide in the top of that pine tree and the reason I named that hosta, “Kwick’s White Pine View.”
Peering out of the branches of that pine tree I hid and watched as the school bus left with the lineup of my brothers and sisters. Seventy-plus years ago, school was: sit down, shut up and do your three R’s. Thankfully, public schools have come a long way. Today’s public schools are oriented around the physical, emotional and intellectual needs of students and those needs are rapidly expanding. Now, public schools address both the cognitive and physical gamut from handicapped to gifted, and they do it well.
Free and equal; public education is a great part of the glue that holds our democracy together. Going back those 70-plus years, I wonder, without public education, where would we Kentucks and Jack Pine Savages be?
I get involved with several golf benefits to support homeless, cancer research, helping families with problems, Boy Scouts, etc. The needs are great. The Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation along with the Indianhead Kiwanis sponsored a “Fore the Kids” golf scramble at Wild Ridge. This was a benefit for a variety of programs helping children in our community experiencing problems. I’m impressed with the Eau Claire public schools homeless program and their desire to assure a warm, welcoming atmosphere exists for all.
To quote retired Eau Claire Superintendent of Schools Marv Lansing: “The greatest program ever for homeless and problem children is the elementary teacher.” I would expand on that and include all public school educators. Today’s public schools would find that little boy hiding in that white pine and welcome him with open arms. The teachers would take him under their wings, nurture him and teach him that he is an important part of the world.
Society has a lot to be thankful for in public education.