Public schools have come a long way from my “View From the White Pine.”

I am sometimes referred to as a Jack Pine Savage, now and then a Kentuck. In the 1930s and 40s many northern Wisconsinites came from Kentucky, some of my ancestors included. Most are still proud of the nicknames. As a child born in a log cabin, later in a home on a knoll surrounded by swamps, I earned both of the nicknames. But it was the consolidated public schools that drove me to hide in the top of that pine tree and the reason I named that hosta, “Kwick’s White Pine View.”