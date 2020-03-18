In watching the trailer to “The Secret Life of Pets,” I found it was easy to laugh at the things the animals in this cartoon movie were doing when no people could see them. I especially got a kick out of the dachshund that used an electric food beater to massage his back. Many of us, too, have things we do in private we don’t necessarily want to do when others are around. I prefer to do my workouts alone so my strange sounds and movements aren’t humorous to others.
Sometimes what someone does in secret can have a profound effect on others. A few months ago I had a meal at Chipotle. When my wife and I got up to the checkout the server said a previous customer had just paid our bill. This kind individual had already gotten their meal and was out the door, keeping their pay-it-forward good deed a secret. It felt nice.
Sometimes a secret can have devastating effects on not only the secret keeper but their family, friends, coworkers and community; everyone they know. We are learning this first-hand in Altoona. The secret actions of one of our school leaders have hurt his victim and everyone around him. My point here is to remind everyone, all of us, that the one to blame for this person’s actions, should they be proven to be true, is him. Only him. What he did in secret was just that; a secret. It was not the community’s fault. It was not the school board’s fault. It was not the administration’s fault. It was not the staff members’ fault. It was not the students’ fault.
What the rest of us are guilty of is what makes us human: trust. Even though our trust in this case was betrayed, we cannot give up on trusting our fellow human beings. As psychologist Carmen Harra states, “A painstaking experience, betrayal is felt by all in time. But whether we remain trapped in the emotions of betrayal or we break through its barriers becomes our choice.” We are all better when we can again trust in the good will of others so that kindness can prevail.
We thank our school staff as well as the area communities, school districts and other good citizens who have gone out of their way to comfort our students and staff during the difficult days following the revelations of crimes alleged to have been committed by a school leader. As developments occur in this case over the next few months we know there may be some more emotional bumps in the road, but we are moving on. For the good of our students.
Walsh is interim superintendent for the Altoona school district.