The Augusta Area School District is putting two referenda questions on the Nov. 8 ballot. The first is a $10.5 million capital referendum to address maintenance repairs, classroom additions and renovations. The second is for $4.5 million to build a new elementary school gym.
The district’s mission is, “Where education and opportunities unite.” The scope of work in both questions is designed to improve student opportunities throughout their academic journey.
A significant element of the $10.5 million question is expanding the Technical Education space. Demand in the trade industry continues to grow. Our district now offers an Industrial Robotics Industry 4.0 course to students. This hands-on experience allows them to get certification that they can take directly into the industry. If the referendum is approved, the district plans to offer an Automotive Academy that partners with local mechanics and vendors. This opportunity would provide students a real advantage whether they are gearing up for post-secondary education or planning to enter the workforce right after high school.
Another component of the first question includes an expansion to the Agriculture Science area. The district currently offers transcripted classes. Students who enroll in these courses get high school credits but can also transfer those credits to CVTC and other colleges. For example, a senior took a transcripted Large Animal Science course through the district last year. This fall, that student started in the Animal Science Management Program at CVTC and didn’t have to take two of the classes. The district also offers a transcripted Greenhouse Management class.
These opportunities are designed to save students both time and money. They are employable skills that will help students in their future endeavors.
The $4.5 million question to construct a new elementary school gymnasium would also increase opportunities for students and the community. Right now, space in the gym is limited and built around lunch times, as it also serves as the cafeteria.
Building a new gymnasium would create a bigger space, higher ceilings, curtain dividers, and more storage. It would better serve adaptive physical education students by allowing them more room to learn biking and other life skills. It would also benefit general physical education classes by expanding the curriculum to include units like inline skating and archery.
A new gymnasium would benefit the community as well. Youth recreation numbers are at an all-time high. However, it creates scheduling conflicts as gym space is limited. That leads to young children practicing well into the evenings during the school week, which isn’t conducive to staying engaged in the classroom the next day.
A secondary gymnasium would bolster the physical education curriculum and help accommodate youth recreation requests.
In 2021-2022, the mill rate was $9.68. If the $10.5 million question is approved, the mill rate will stay at $9.68 for 2022-2023. If both questions are approved, the mill rate will rise to $10.08, an increase of $0.40. This equates to an increase of $40 per $100,000 of property value.
The Augusta Area School District believes that a mix of quality education and engaging opportunities leads to well-rounded adults. Each question is designed to make the district a hub of education and opportunities during the school day and beyond. For more information on the 2022 referendum, visit augusta.k12.wi.us/district/referendum.cfm.
Ryan Nelson has been the district administrator at the Augusta Area School District since 2014; he has 18 years in education as a teacher, coach and school administrator.