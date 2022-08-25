The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,100 investors with tens of thousands of employees in the Chippewa Valley. And there isn’t one of them that isn’t concerned about the future of its workforce.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is an invaluable asset to this community, and the students it brings to Eau Claire are the future of our economy. The learning, research and internships UW-EC students complete give them insight into the world and prepare them to make a difference when they enter the workforce.
That’s why we are so pleased the UW System Board of Regents has recommended the remaining funds for UW-Eau Claire’s new Science and Health Sciences Building in next year’s state budget. The new building will house laboratories and classrooms for majors in many science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and health science fields.
Plus, it will include dedicated laboratory spaces to expand the university’s incredible research partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System. That’s a major win for the university’s students and for all patients in northwestern Wisconsin!
The need for this new building is urgent. Despite the great accomplishments of professors and students in UW-Eau Claire’s Phillips Hall, the 1963 science building is in rough shape. Its infrastructure is beyond replacing, as anyone who has walked through the building can tell you. I’ve been through it several times, and the sights, sounds and even smells of Phillips have stuck with me ... and not in a good way.
It is crucial to replace Phillips Hall because it is UW-Eau Claire’s only science building. Every year, half of the university’s 10,000 students take courses in that building. Despite the shocking limitations of that Sputnik-era facility, graduates from all majors are required to take classes offered in Phillips.
For years, Chancellor Jim Schmidt and his team have been working to replace Phillips Hall with a building worthy of the cutting-edge research and teaching our university has consistently produced. Since the first funds were approved in the 2019 state budget, the university has actively designed the new building and made way for construction. These proactive steps will mean fewer increased costs from delays — efficiency the Regents were right to value in their 2023-25 capital budget request.
There is no greater tool to build a region’s workforce capacity than having a strong university. We encourage businesses to introduce themselves to current students in their first few years on campus. If employers tell me they can’t hire the staff they need, I tell them to double-down on their internship program. The great students from UW-Eau Claire can hit the ground running, learn about your business and this community, and start envisioning their future.
Just as we encourage businesses to invest in UW-EC, we encourage the state to keep our universities strong. Even in a tough economy, our university’s track record as a national leader in research, partnerships and innovation makes it an extremely sound investment.
UW-Eau Claire’s academic operations are too critical to this region’s success to be jeopardized by an inefficient facility that will soon see its 60th year. Graduates from fields like biomedical engineering, nursing and computer science are in high demand, and area businesses are clamoring to add Blugolds to their payroll. We couldn’t be prouder.
But recruiting talented students to UW-EC in the first place will only get harder if the laboratories they used in high school are better than the ones they find here.
We are living through a challenging economy right now, and we understand the Legislature and governor will have difficult decisions to make in the next state budget. But, as the Regents have seen, projects like UW-Eau Claire’s are generational investments. Long after construction has finished and Phillips Hall has been demolished, this facility will still be drawing new students and faculty to western Wisconsin.
Supporting the future of this region’s economy means ensuring UW-Eau Claire has the facilities it needs — and students expect — to continue building tomorrow’s workforce.
We applaud the Board of Regents for moving this critical investment in western Wisconsin’s workforce development pipeline forward. There are more hurdles to clear before this monumental construction project can begin, but we’re headed in the right direction. And for that we are truly thankful.
Minor is president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.