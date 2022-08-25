The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce represents more than 1,100 investors with tens of thousands of employees in the Chippewa Valley. And there isn’t one of them that isn’t concerned about the future of its workforce.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is an invaluable asset to this community, and the students it brings to Eau Claire are the future of our economy. The learning, research and internships UW-EC students complete give them insight into the world and prepare them to make a difference when they enter the workforce.