The life span of a democracy is said to be 300 years. Are we there yet?
It is often said that these riots are spontaneous. When they turn violent, nothing could be further from the truth.
In 1969 my Guard unit was called up and sent to Madison for the student riots. We were briefed by the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI. Pictures were flashed up on a screen. We were asked, “Is this one a student?” No, but he was dressed like one. He had secretly arrived on campus. The FBI called him a cheerleader. Then a picture of an older well-dressed person in an expensive overcoat was flashed on the screen. He was called “the general.” He arrived later after the cheerleaders got the students worked up. He would stand on Bascom Hill, and the cheerleaders would run up to him for instructions. They would then run, get a group of students, and cause mayhem. These individuals were traced to a left-wing group out East.
In 1980 I was taking a course in intelligence analysis and a young man said he had infiltrated a radical group. They were not politically left or right, but only interested in creating havoc and taking control. He said they were taught how to start fires, burn cars and distract law enforcement by taunting them. This group followed the model of Vladimir Lenin on the takeover of government in Russia. Although in the minority, they were highly organized and witness the heartless government that followed. Hitler’s brown shirts first caused rioting, then like the communists offered to restore peace, and the Nazi regime took power. Witness Venezuela as a recent example.
What we are seeing today is a highly organized movement to discredit lawful authority claiming the distraction is an outcry for justice. Another symptom is the old ploy of the hate-filled diatribe of a letter to the editor from someone out of town. In our travels, we would pick up the local paper. The same letter was found in other papers, different addresses and always from out of town. Beware of these letters.
Finally, we have the elevating to sainthood of certain individuals. Yes, it is tragic that an individual lost his life. Keep in mind where was the concern for the many law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty protecting us.
The media continues to state these are only locally caused incidents and cries for justice. They should observe the black-hooded individuals leading the breaking into of stores and throwing Molotov cocktails. It’s an organized assault on our government and our way of life. Let us be aware of what is actually taking place.
Kraft, of Fall Creek, is a retired teacher and retired member of the military with active, reserve and National Guard service.