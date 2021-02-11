On Jan. 30, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern.
The public reaction was one of fear, concern and uncertainty. We looked to our leaders for answers and instead found many were courting a tenuous relationship with the truth instead of taking their guidance from science and the medical community.
Wisconsin legislators in the majority took their lead from the national party so our state become divided just as the rest of the county was fracturing. The GOP leadership met briefly in April but worked harder to discredit the governor than to work across the aisle to help our struggling citizenry. Fortunately, Wisconsin was able to get desperately needed monies from the CARES Act, thus lessening the impact of inaction by Rep. Robin Vos and his supporters.
When someone holds a position of power and influence in the community, I would hope that they would look to responsible people for guidance. State Sen. Kathy Bernier has been anything but responsible in her responses to the pandemic.
1. In May of 2020, she offered the 23rd District as a “pilot” for opening up. According to Census reports, Chippewa County has about 12,000 residents over 65 years of age. Are they expendable?
2. In August, she was interviewed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and shared her disdain for masks. She also shared she was given a prescription for hydroxychloroquine. If COVID-19 is not a big deal, then why take an unproven medication? What are her ethics and accountability?
3. She spent much of her time spreading disinformation about COVID-19, yet refused to participate in a special session to address many critical state issues including a session on school funding. This school funding was critical to keeping our students safe and in school during the pandemic.
4. Losing one’s job and needing to use unemployment was/is a major stressor. Last summer, when it became public knowledge that the technology used at Department of Workforce Development was from the 1960s, eight bills were introduced to streamline the process to apply and process the claims. The majority party refused to join in and refused to come to a special session. Why would not the majority care about people whose jobs were affected?
5. We know that January 2021 was the deadliest month of COVID-19. Highly contagious and deadly variants are spreading in our cities and state. The CDC is encouraging two masks, yet Bernier recently voted to repeal the mask mandate. Fifty-eight organizations formally oppose this repeal.
We need a senator who cares more about our health and well-being than her own popularity with her base. We need leaders who listen to science and medical experts when our lives are on the line. We need leaders who will simply show up and work as hard as the rest of Wisconsinites to do their job during a state and national crisis.
Frontline employees are still having people confront them as a form of intimidation. People will follow employees, trying to get employees to respond back. Some customers haven’t learned facial anatomy yet, knowing the nose is part of respiratory tract. Employees are in a difficult spot, not vaccinated yet but still coming to work, and often not in leadership positions. Let’s also work to be careful with customer service.
Kaiser, who resides in rural Elk Mound, has been a licensed practical nurse for over 40 years and currently is treasurer of the Wisconsin Association of Licensed Practical Nurses.