Last November, 81 Wisconsin public school districts went to referendum turning to voters to maintain operations and to meet capital needs. In 2022, there were a total of 166 school referendums, the highest number in over 20 years.
Why are so many districts forced to fund by referendum?
In 1994, a “temporary five-year plan” in the state budget used 1993 spending levels to limit district revenues. District spending varied widely across the state; some were spending on construction, new curriculum, student desks or lockers. Others were tightening their belts. Spending varied by over 250%, from a low of $4,117 per student in Waterford to a high of more than $11,000 per student just 35 miles away at Nicolet. Consequently, districts have little choice other than going to referendum asking taxpayers to increase funding in order to meet the needs of all students.
When these government restrictions on spending were imposed, voters on the losing side of the equation expressed their frustrations. A 1993 Wisconsin Association of School Board’s newsletter reported that “Legislators promised future modifications in the school aid formula to ensure equity in school funding.” That plan never materialized. Thirty years later, the funding gaps between districts are even wider.
For reference, here is a range of per pupil revenue limits (21-22) for two of the largest state districts — Eau Claire, eighth in enrollment, at $11,002, compared to another large district at $14,715.00.
School employees bear the brunt of these funding gaps because people are the largest single expense in school budgets. One consequence is that Wisconsin schools face teacher shortages, which are even more urgent in low-revenue districts.
How can poorly funded districts compete with their peers who get thousands of dollars more per student? These districts often lose students to open enrollment, and lose teachers to districts which have more funds, creating even more financial hardship. It further increases the opportunity gaps for children.
What can be done about it?
The Legislature must change the statewide funding formula to allocate more resources to the districts that have been living with less for so long. First, they need to increase total state spending on public education, which is less today than it was a decade ago. In the last budget the Legislature froze the revenue limits, even though there was a state budget surplus and we faced increasing inflation. More importantly, low-revenue districts need additional state investment to equalize funding so that they can attract and retain teachers, and fund the same opportunities that other districts continue to offer.
How can legislative controls from 1994 that lock in inequality still dictate school district budgets three decades later? It’s a clear violation of the Wisconsin Constitution Article X, Section 3 which states, “The legislature shall provide by law for the establishment of district schools, which shall be as nearly uniform as practicable.”
Now is the time to work together with legislators to fix Wisconsin’s broken public school funding formula. Wisconsin’s children are depending on us.
Halmstad, of Eau Claire, is a retired teacher/reading specialist, UW-Eau Claire adjunct instructor and student teacher supervisor.