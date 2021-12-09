As a lifelong Wisconsinite, I’ve always been a hard worker, pragmatic and pretty tough. But the pandemic has thrown some challenges my way. And it’s disappointing that instead of doing their jobs and helping folks in tough spots find their way out, politicians like my Sen. Ron Johnson are standing in the way of policies that could make things easier for families like mine.
I worked as a nurse’s aide for many years but after a serious injury on the job, I was left with permanent disabilities. Now I’m 74 years old and I’m struggling to get by. Like many who are aging and have disabilities, I need home care to live independently. My grandson, Skylar, is my primary caregiver. He lives with me and helps me around the clock but his hours are capped at only 24 per week, even though he is on call 24/7. Plus, he only makes $10 an hour. His income, even with my Social Security, is not enough for us to live on.
Dealing with COVID, it’s hard to even feel human. We can’t go out and socialize. We’ve fallen behind on our bills. Paying the rent and electric bill are causing the most stress. They’re the two biggest expenses every month. Our rent is “only” $500 but that’s expensive when you’re only receiving $900 a month. Our utilities cost alone can cost up to $150. Other bills eat up the rest.
We’re about $1,200 dollars behind on rent. We were even further behind but we received a blessing from a kind person who gave us $1,000 to pay some of the back rent. And we applied for and received energy assistance to catch up on that bill.
The truth is my family is one of the many that needs more support. I’m fed up with our elected officials turning their backs on us — especially Johnson, who voted against the infrastructure bill that will help ensure Americans have reliable, efficient and affordable utilities and internet and will upgrade our transportation network. I’m grateful Congress has now passed the infrastructure bill, but I won’t forget Johnson’s vote.
I want to see Build Back Better pass as well. But again Johnson is against the bill and out of touch with what his constituents like my grandson and I are going through.
The bill will provide critical funding for home care to lift pay for home care workers, and ensure millions more seniors, people with disabilities and working families get the care they need. It would change our lives if Skylar would get paid fairly. We are barely surviving right now. If Skylar had better pay, we’d be able to catch up on all our bills.
The bill also has other provisions that will help Wisconsin families. More support for job training would be great for Skylar, who would like to build up different skills and change industries at some point. I hope that one day he will be able to work in another field and I’ll be able to afford to pay someone else to come to our home to provide care.
As someone who voted for Donald Trump twice, I am urging Johnson to stop playing games and do his job. He missed his chance to do right by us with the infrastructure bill, but he still has an opportunity with the budget to pass the policies Wisconsinites need to take care of themselves and their families.
Hornewer lives in Chippewa Falls and is a member of the nonprofit advocacy group WorkMoney.