As my time serving as Eau Claire City Council president comes to a close, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on my experiences and to express my sincere appreciation to all that work, serve or volunteer in our great city.

Often, we may not appreciate how fortunate we are in Eau Claire until we witness firsthand the passion of 500 talented, dedicated and caring city staff and public safety members working tirelessly each day to serve and meet the needs of our community. I want to say thank you to each one of them.