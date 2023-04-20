As my time serving as Eau Claire City Council president comes to a close, I want to take this opportunity to reflect on my experiences and to express my sincere appreciation to all that work, serve or volunteer in our great city.
Often, we may not appreciate how fortunate we are in Eau Claire until we witness firsthand the passion of 500 talented, dedicated and caring city staff and public safety members working tirelessly each day to serve and meet the needs of our community. I want to say thank you to each one of them.
I have also learned to appreciate another of our community's great assets, our residents, especially those individuals who serve on commissions, boards and committees as well as those who let their voices be heard or lend a hand to those in need. Your selfless efforts are vital to the success and sustainable growth of Eau Claire. Thank you.
One of the growing challenges we face in public service, even serving in nonpartisan positions in local governments, is the increasing prevalence of partisanship in the way so many people view the world or provide leadership. Before serving in municipal government, I hadn't realized how divided and certain many individuals are about their viewpoints and values. Yet, I believe now, more than ever, that partisanship, at every level of government, should end when the election is over and that our elected officials should all come together to create legislation that meets the needs of and provide services for all residents.
I am often reminded of a favorite quote from former President John F. Kennedy when he stated, "Let us not despair but act. Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past — let us accept our own responsibility for the future."
I'm proud to share my firm belief that this is indeed the philosophy that guides our local leaders, who share a variety of backgrounds and experiences with a single goal in mind — meeting the needs of the residents they represent. After serving on the City Council for the past six years, I feel certain that our former and current council members were, and continue to be, compassionate, forward-thinking and mindful of initiating positive and productive legislation that is reflective of the 70,000 residents they represent.
I will forever be grateful and honored to have had this opportunity to serve with each and every one of them.
With that said, I recognize it is impossible to please everyone. But I also know that it's not impossible to listen to varying viewpoints, to have productive conversations and to remain respectful, even if sometimes those conversations end with parties agreeing to disagree.
It is my sincere hope that Wisconsin's legislative leaders can adopt a similar approach and somehow move past polarization to work together and find a way to adjust levy limits and funding formulas in a way that enables local governments to maintain services and infrastructure to meet the needs of their residents. The system, as it stands, is no longer sustainable.
Leading the council through the COVID-19 crisis was both daunting and impactful. In the face of the economic, social, health and political challenges posed by the pandemic, it was moving to see the public and private sectors unite behind the common objectives of protecting the health, safety and vitality of our community. The collaborative effort of many entities, including our City-County Health Department, Economic Recovery Task Force, local medical providers, city and county partners and public safety providers, made us a stronger and more responsive community.
Despite the challenges, I consider the past 12 years of public service through the City Council and Plan Commission to be one of the greatest experiences of my life. As I look back, I am immensely proud of the continuing revitalization of downtown and the expansion of our parks, trails and other amenities and services that make Eau Claire such a desirable place to live, learn, work and play. I will be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to play a small role in those successes.
The chance to give back to the city where I have lived for more than 50 years has been so gratifying that I would like to encourage everyone to consider public service in some form. It's an opportunity to grow as a person, gain a deeper understanding of your community and work with fellow residents to help shape a brighter future.
Looking forward, it provides great comfort to know the city's future is in good hands. I have tremendous trust and confidence in new Council President Emily Berge, our experienced City Council, City Manager Stephanie Hirsch and our amazing city staff. I know they will continue to do great things for our community.
Weld, 62, ended his term as Eau Claire City Council president on Tuesday after not seeking reelection. He served on the Eau Claire Plan Commission from 2011 to 2017, including from 2014 to 2017 as its chair, as an at-large City Council member from 2017 to 2019 and as City Council President since 2019. He also is a Realtor for Donnellan Real Estate and a former Eau Claire small-business owner.