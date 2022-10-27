For the record, I did not resign my position as vice chancellor of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Student Affairs at UWEC. I was fired, as an act of retaliation by Chancellor James Schmidt who has failed to address the toxic work environment festering on his campus. I was offered severance to resign in exchange for absolving the university and the chancellor from liability but more importantly from accountability. I refuse to be complicit in what I now recognize to be a dysfunctional, racist environment that undermines the essence of equity, diversity and inclusion work. Instead, I have chosen to speak out.

I assumed my duties on June 14, 2021, and joined a team of professionals dedicated to serving students. It was clear they were exhausted, relationships were strained, and the infrastructure to support an effective team was in disarray. I attributed these conditions to the high turnover in leadership and the fallout of a global pandemic. I prioritized a reorganization that would distribute workload more effectively, reduce duplication of efforts and use limited resources in a fiscally prudent way.