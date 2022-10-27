For the record, I did not resign my position as vice chancellor of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Student Affairs at UWEC. I was fired, as an act of retaliation by Chancellor James Schmidt who has failed to address the toxic work environment festering on his campus. I was offered severance to resign in exchange for absolving the university and the chancellor from liability but more importantly from accountability. I refuse to be complicit in what I now recognize to be a dysfunctional, racist environment that undermines the essence of equity, diversity and inclusion work. Instead, I have chosen to speak out.
I assumed my duties on June 14, 2021, and joined a team of professionals dedicated to serving students. It was clear they were exhausted, relationships were strained, and the infrastructure to support an effective team was in disarray. I attributed these conditions to the high turnover in leadership and the fallout of a global pandemic. I prioritized a reorganization that would distribute workload more effectively, reduce duplication of efforts and use limited resources in a fiscally prudent way.
During the reorganization process, I met with hundreds of students and employees in a series of open forums. Change is difficult but the public attacks lauded at me personally were alarming. I remained professional — receiving compliments from colleagues about my grace in the face of such vitriol. I shielded my team, but the aggression was obsessive, relentless and specific faculty members were behind it.
The reorg inadvertently exposed the underpinnings of racism at UWEC. There are faculty and staff who support the creation of “safe spaces” as territory where students of color can be safe from “oppression” by excluding all white people, even white employees — yes, you read that correctly. This is documented in a student senate resolution later signed by Schmidt.
I maintain that this approach does not prepare students for life in the real world. When taken to the extreme, as encouraged by some faculty members and alumni of UWEC, it is illegal.
On June 30, the Leader-Telegram published an article with unsubstantiated and anonymous quotes along with a letter drafted by faculty who would not speak on the record. Having spent 12 years in elected office, I did not let the cowardice of anonymity affect me. What concerned me was Schmidt, who I’d regularly apprised of my work, emboldened the harassment, giving audience to a constituency obsessed with removing me, while failing to counterbalance their criticism with facts.
It was in this environment that a long-standing employee shared concerns about instances of workplace harassment based on race. The employee was white. I supported the HR recommendation that an Affirmative Action (AA) complaint be filed. I informed Schmidt of my support for the employee’s legal right to file a complaint. He was visibly irritated and said an investigation would only “add fuel to the fire.” I thought this comment seemed to lack concern for the root issue — racism on our campus.
On Monday, Sept. 26, one week after I provided testimony validating the complaint of racism in the workplace, Schmidt asked for my resignation and that I leave by Friday, acknowledging that I “do great work” and that he “enjoyed” working with me but stating I had “become a distraction.” I felt his decision was driven by factors related to the investigation and my testimony.
The following day, I returned to Schmidt’s office. I pointed out the employees accused in the AA complaint of racism were the same ones aggressively seeking my dismissal and his call for my resignation felt like an act of retaliation. He became irritated, dismissed my concern and wondered why I was “making this so difficult.” That afternoon, he emailed to tell me to leave campus and work remotely the rest of the week. That same evening, at 7:41 p.m., he sent out an email that said, in part, ”Olga Diaz has left the university and is no longer serving as Vice Chancellor.” The next morning, two days after refusing to tender my resignation, the Leader-Telegram reported I had left UWEC.
I believe my advocacy to create a truly equitable approach to student services, as well as my support for a white employee subjected to discrimination and harassment in the workplace, led to a targeted campaign by specific faculty and alumni to discredit me. They refer to themselves as “the collective” and are known to hold sway over Schmidt. One of the faculty members of the collective, named in the AA complaint and engaged in the ongoing harassment, brazenly boasted about her involvement in my dismissal. Thirty-seven minutes after the chancellor sent the email, prematurely but publicly announcing my departure, she claimed responsibility by posting a Game of Thrones meme on social media that said, “I want her to know it was me.” A second social media post by an alum affiliated with the collective shared the article reporting I had left my position and called out the vice chancellor of EDI at UW-La Crosse, with a chilling, “You’re Next.” This toxicity threatens to spread throughout the entire UW System.
Schmidt fails to uphold basic workplace standards to foster an environment of respect and dignity while preserving the widest possible dialogue at UWEC. I have been contacted by former employees who had similar experiences and were deterred from filing complaints. At great personal expense, I believe using my voice will protect current and future employees from being discarded and invalidated at UWEC.
Somewhere in this country is a university chancellor or president looking for a principled administrator with the commitment to do the right thing because it is the right thing to do. I want to work for that person.
Olga Diaz is a former vice chancellor of EDI and Student Affairs at UW-Eau Claire.