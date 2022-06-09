When the Eau Claire City Council votes Tuesday on a development agreement for a Niagara Waters bottling plant, it will not only determine the future of that proposal, but could have a far reaching impact on the city’s ability to continue to grow its economy and provide higher-paying jobs for its citizens.
Niagara plans to build on 30 acres in the Gateway Industrial Park in two phases, the first with an investment of $65 million, growing to a total of $100 million for the full project. It will employ 58 people initially with starting salaries at $50,000 and averaging $59,000, growing later to 100 employees. It would pay over $900,000 annually in property taxes and $676,000 in utilities fees at regulated, published rates. The water would be distributed regionally in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
As City Manager Stephanie Hirsch has written, “In the world of municipal government, the proposal is considered to be the best development a community can land. It creates high-paying jobs and causes few of the harmful impacts that accompany some industries, such as odor or contaminated waste. Unlike many projects, it does not require a subsidy from the City.”
Unfortunately, the positive attributes have been obscured by objections, based upon misleading and inaccurate information, that have stoked unwarranted fear among many members of the public. It started when social media posts began circulating erroneously claiming that the project would sell “5-10% of our total drinking water resources,” then were carried along by those who oppose the idea of bottled water and the use plastic bottles in general.
The development agreement before the City Council was the result of careful vetting and negotiations involving city of Eau Claire staff ensuring that adequate resources and utility capacity are in place, guaranteeing valuation for tax revenues, and protecting the community in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
Water is, indeed, a precious resource that must be protected. Although some objectors maintain that the city does not have a “water plan,” the city’s water and sewer utilities have been well-managed, with constant attention to long-term best practices, managing capacity, understanding the aquifer, and dealing responsibly with challenges like PFAS. The city performed a full-scale groundwater modeling study in 2021 and continues to engage expert consultants and engineering firms for analysis and planning. The professionals who manage the city’s utilities have assured us that their facilities are more than capable of handling this project.
Thanks to general water conservation practices, top users today are using significantly less water than they did 40 years ago. At peak usage, Niagara would consume one third to one half of the capacity of just one of the city’s 15 wells. With a total pumping capacity of 25 million gallons a day, daily city usage fluctuates from 8 to 17 million gallons, with the peak coming from summer lawn watering. The underground aquifer source of water the city wells use is 2.132 trillion (that’s with a “t”) gallons, making Niagara’s potential use literally a drop in the bucket of our total water resources. Although water supply is, indeed, a crisis in some geographic areas, the conditions here are significantly different.
There are those who object to this project because they oppose the use of plastic bottles. Bottled water is a healthy product that, based upon sales demand, is desired by the public. Niagara has been an innovator in using recycled materials and has the nation’s first certified net-zero waste bottling plant. While it is true that not all recyclable plastic bottles get recycled, that is a public education issue that will not be affected by this decision.
Thanks to the work of everyone in the community, Eau Claire is fortunate to have a growing economy and one of the few areas of the state that saw its prime working age population grow in the last census. However, we rank lower than we’d like in terms of wages. The pay rates that employees of this plant will enjoy will be significantly higher than the current local average, providing valuable career opportunities to people in our community who need them.
The bottom line: This is a desirable and responsible project that will provide significant economic and employment benefits to the city of Eau Claire and the wider community. City staff has taken care to ensure that there is sufficient water capacity to provide for a successful project, and that safeguards are in place in case of future unforeseen circumstances. The economic activity, increase in tax base and creation of high-paying jobs are all important reasons to move forward. On the other hand, we would see a chilling effect to the city’s future economic activities should a well-vetted and responsible agreement like this be turned down based upon misleading information and unsubstantiated fears.
Rogers is vice president governmental affairs at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce and a former small business owner; he and his family have lived in Eau Claire for 20 years.