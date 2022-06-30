Throughout my lifetime as a Wisconsin resident, I’ve known a lot of people that vote based on one or two beliefs. Most of the time, gun rights are a huge issue for many folks as they have strongly held beliefs in favor of and in opposition to private gun ownership. Having grown up in a small town, where deer hunting is a right of passage, I do understand the importance of guns and hunting within many of our communities. Now just let me say that this article isn’t about gun rights, it’s about people who vote based on what they believe about one issue.
In my lifetime, I’ve never seen a more politically charged period of time. There is anger, frustration and an unwillingness to even civilly talk about the challenges our communities, state and country face. Oftentimes I feel as though I rolled out of bed in “Bizarro World.” But what I believe to be the origin of the great disparity that exists between our political parties and their respective worlds is single-issue voting.
Single-issue voting is not unique to either party, but it is detrimental to the health of government at all levels. Politicians know this, and still take astronomical campaign contributions from entities. This then allows the entity that the politician took money from to essentially own that person’s vote when the issue is addressed in whatever body may be applicable. The end result is that these politicians aren’t representing the will of the people; they’re actually representing a small cross section of the community, state or country.
Obviously, this leads us all to a dangerous point whereby the government isn’t acting on behalf of the will of the bulk of the people for the betterment of the people. It instead acts to obstruct change from happening, which in turn hurts us all. Both political parties have what the media calls “special interests” that lobby (buy off) politicians to vote a particular way. From the NRA to Big Oil, they are spending millions to ensure the work and/or services the people want from the government don’t happen. For example, did you know Big Oil is raking in billions more in profits year over year than at the same point last year? Do you think that’s because of an actual shortage? Or perhaps, and I’m just suggesting it, that what mainstream media is calling “inflation” is actually nothing more than corporate greed/profiteering.
Now let’s put that in everyday terms for everyday working people. What this means is that if you are inclined to vote for a single issue, you are likely voting against so many other policy improvements that you likely support that you are hurting yourself, your community, state and country. And folks, this is what has led us to the brink of our democracy being destroyed. It’s what is causing us to fight like rabid dogs, to hate our neighbors, and to, in some cases, potentially betray our Constitution.
The interesting thing is that these politicians that take all the special interest money are also the ones causing the obstructionism within government. They’re preventing everything from happening because they’re so indebted to the special interests that have bought them off, that they have nothing they can actually vote on to make a difference in our lives. And because one special interest is able to buy them off, all of the special interests get in line behind the first one to purchase what they presumptively view as a safety net for their particular interest.
In 2022, we have a massively important midterm election that may well decide the fate of our republic and democratic principles. The very fate of the Founders’ grand vision that so many have fought to protect throughout centuries of service is at risk. So I’m asking you to do one simple thing this election cycle: Set aside the one issue that has determined how you vote and think about all of the other issues that are so important to our communities, state and country. Think about voting as protecting our rights and freedoms. And now think about losing all of those things. Think about how dangerous a weaponized government could be if one side once again tries to violently consolidate power.
I hope we can all do the right thing, not just for myself or yourself, but for the sake of protecting those freedoms enshrined in the Bill of Rights, for the sake of protecting the 14th Amendment’s equality principle, and simply for the sake and fate of the next generation of Americans. Our democracy and way of life are anomalies in history. If you’re willing to fight for it, you have to vote for it.
Roberts, of Eau Claire, is a community advocate and former Eau Claire County Board member.