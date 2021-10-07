WRR Environmental Services has proudly been part of the greater Eau Claire community for the past 50 years. With nearly 100 employees and annual spending of over $1 million on local goods and services, we continue to be dedicated to Eau Claire and the people who call this special area home.
You probably know us from hosting Clean Sweep, in which since 1995 we’ve been helping safely dispose chemicals and solvents. And, since 1993, we have been providing hazmat spill response to our local and surrounding area.
More recently, you may have seen us in the news regarding PFAs, and I can tell you that small businesses need help from policymakers and elected officials. WRR serves a critical role for our nation’s businesses that use solvents. Most engineering, construction and manufacturing businesses use solvents. Rather than sending solvents off to be incinerated, they can be recycled.
In 2019 alone, WRR recycled over five million gallons of solvent, which saved 32,284 tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the environment. The Environmental Protection Agency states that the recycling of hazardous waste, including solvents, has several interrelated environmental benefits including a reduction in pollution, energy use and in the volume of waste that must be treated and disposed.
Despite this important service, the number of smaller regional solvent recyclers has been dramatically reduced over the years. Given the rigorous regulatory framework, it really is no surprise. With complicated state and federal regulations in place, many in our industry have just given up.
To make matters even more challenging, WRR now must deal with PFAs. You have likely heard a great deal about PFAs and how it seems to permeate just about everything. WRR does not provide PFAs cleanup or removal as part of its service offering, so you can imagine our surprise when we discovered that our property contained PFAs impacts that need to be cleaned up.
How then, since we don’t process PFAS materials as part of our service offering, did we end up with a PFAs problem? At this time, we believe it is related to two fires in 2007 and 2010 at WRR. When the local fire departments bravely came and extinguished these fires, they, as every fire department would have, used firefighting foam that contained PFAs.
Now we must figure out how to clean it up and how to keep our neighbors safe. Thankfully, initial sampling of neighboring private wells indicates that they are not contaminated with PFAs. We must clean up our property and we will, but we need help. We need assistance, just like other companies who unknowingly ended up with a PFAs problem.
We applaud the work of the Wisconsin Legislature on passing 2019 Act 101, which stops continued use of PFAs in firefighting foam, and we thank our Wisconsin congressional leaders who have proposed HR 2467 that provides grants to help treat community water systems. However, more needs to be done to help businesses like ours. That includes guidance from state and federal officials on how to clean it up, programs to assist clean-ups like ours, and further research that identifies PFAS risks and how to mitigate those risks.
Small businesses like WRR can’t be forced to shoulder alone the burden brought upon us.
Bob Fuller is the Chief Financial Officer of WRR Environmental Services Company, Inc.