Sports across the country are being cancelled.
We must be rational in these decisions. So much rationality has gone out the window in place of fear.
Let’s talk science. Kids rarely die from COVID-19. But they are dying from other things. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, 2,364 teens ages 16-19 were killed in car crashes in the U.S. According to a report put out by the CDC in August, there were 51 COVID deaths among those 5 to 18 years old. Yet, we continue to allow teens to drive — obviously, the same logic of saving lives is not being applied here. If we are going to use science as our reasoning for shutdowns, then the same science must be used to keep things open.
According to the CDC, in 2018, more than 48,000 Americans died from suicide. Suicide increased during the 1918 Spanish Flu and the 2003 SARS outbreak. How many of us remember adjusting our lives very much in 2003? I know I don’t. The mental health toll of the pandemic shutdowns is only beginning to show itself.
Sports medicine experts presented the results of a survey of state athletes to the WIAA that suggests 66,000 high school athletes are suffering mental health effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic closures. That equates to the spring shutdown of Wisconsin high school sports contributing to symptoms of depression and anxiety in two-thirds of high school athletes.
This leads to increased suicide, suicide attempts and drug and alcohol abuse. According to the CDC in 2019 around 70,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses. America is seeing those numbers increase in 2020.
According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 88,000 people in the U.S. die each year from alcohol-related fatalities. This is predicted to rise. Drugs and alcohol together kill over 150,000 Americans every year. We don’t shut down bars and we don’t make alcohol illegal. Smoking-related deaths according to the CDC topped 480,000.
We do next to nothing to stop these preventable tragedies. Why is it we have taken such drastic measures to reduce COVID? Much of which when broken down is irrational at best, politically motivated at worst.
Currently there are approximately 177,000 deaths related to COVID. This puts the death rate for COVID at about 3% out of all positive cases. Even if you get COVID, your chance of not dying is 97%. According to the CDC, only 0.2% of those deaths are 10-19 year olds. The increased risk for drug and alcohol abuse and potential death for these teens is increased much more than 0.2% by isolating them and taking away the very things that create their sense of purpose in life.
The argument is that kids will bring COVID to those more at risk. Do we really think that ending our sports will prevent kids from gathering? No. In fact, this is our chance to have more regulated gathering. Teens will gather regardless of whether there are sports or not.
I have three boys, all of whom were athletes. My oldest son wrote a passionate college entrance essay about what being a team captain meant to him and taught him. My middle son graduated last spring and listed his football coach as the most influential person in his high school years. They are taught teamwork, discipline and get a sense of belonging that cannot be replicated. The lessons they learn through being on the football team are lessons they carry with them through the rest of their lives. My youngest son is a senior. To say he is devastated at the thought of missing his final season is an understatement.
Kids who are at risk arguably need these sports, the discipline and sense of belonging even more. The documentary “A Kid from Coney Island” talks about how the only way out for kids was through athletics. High school athletes were “sacred ground,” and were kept safe even by drug dealers who refused to let them deal, use and protected them from others. For these kids, sports aren’t just a sense of belonging and lesson in discipline, they are a protection from all sorts of bullets. The “And One” advertising campaign used this with a quote from Stephon Marbury saying, “Skills got me out, my heart brings me back.”
There are kids all over who will suffer in irreparable ways without the protection that sports give them, both physically and mentally.
Some things you want, some things you need. Our kids need these sports, now more than ever. Don’t take away the very lifeblood that molds them into who they become. It’s not “just football” and they won’t just “get over it.” The detrimental effects of taking away sports will far outweigh any damage COVID-19 will do.
Allow our kids to play. Don’t make a decision based on fear. Fear is the enemy that will destroy us.
Rooney, of Chippewa Falls, is a self-employed business owner and mother to three boys and a German wirehair.