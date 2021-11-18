America’s greatness has derived from its unique ability to provide citizens of modest means pathways to greater wealth, power and status based on their hard work, creativity, intellect and persistence. Prosperity was accessible to those who came from ordinary means and to immigrants without a history of family wealth. This aspect of American life — “The American Dream” — has been a powerful motivator of citizens and has driven the desire of immigrants to come to America. However, this crucial aspect of American culture is threatened by increasing income inequality.
A capitalistic economic system — driven by free markets, well-defined property rights and the rule of law — underpins the creation and accumulation of huge wealth and has made America the richest country in the world. It has been an integral part of the American Dream.
However, unfettered capitalism inexorably drives the accumulation of wealth by a smaller and smaller fraction of society over time, creating huge income and wealth inequality. In part this is because of the immense power that the wealthy have in influencing tax policy and laws in their favor, to wit, the economic golden rule: “Them that’s got the gold will get more gold.”
In 1990, the richest 1% of Americans held six times as much wealth as the bottom 50%. Today the top 1%, possessing over 30% ($42.52 trillion) of all American wealth, have 16 times as much wealth as the bottom 50% ($2.62 trillion). Access to opportunity and the American Dream depends on possessing sufficient wealth to be food secure, healthy and have access to advanced education and training. Increasing wealth inequality is unsustainable in a stable democracy because it limits influence and opportunity for a larger fraction of its citizens over time, lowering their relative wealth as more wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few.
Yet there is no economic system better than capitalism at driving invention and creating wealth. Consequently, it’s worth pursuing actions to reduce the impact of income inequality without destroying the capacity of capitalism. This is the function of government since it sets the rules on taxation, banking, business and property, and has the capacity to ensure that those without wealth or power have a pathway to the American Dream by funding health care, education and support for middle class families and the poor.
Therefore, all Americans should support legislative efforts to provide health care, preschool child care, family leave, tax credits to families with children, elder care and related programs that are currently before Congress. The proposed programs will help share the fruits of capitalism in a manner that underpins the future strength of the family and America. They will provide greater opportunity for upward mobility through educational opportunity and better health for all Americans. And they will produce a healthier, better prepared, more productive workforce to propel America’s future.
Concern that large government spending in these programs will exacerbate inflationary pressure is misplaced. The stimulus programs of 2020 and 2021 put huge amounts of money directly into the bank accounts of consumers and business in a well-intended effort to soften the economic impact of the pandemic. It was successful in doing that, but that huge cash infusion, coupled with pent up demand and supply chain problems coming out of the pandemic have combined to raise inflation in the past six months. In contrast the recently passed hard infrastructure and proposed human infrastructure spending will extend over many years and will raise productivity — a counter inflationary force — in many ways, including decreasing transportation delays and getting more women back into the workforce.
Increasing taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals (those with personal income over $400,000 per year or $800,000 for a couple filing jointly), as currently proposed, will not have a significant impact on the standard of living of the wealthiest Americans. And tax studies have shown that the very wealthy and many corporations pay lower effective tax rates than the middle class. These groups have enjoyed extraordinary gains in the past and, most recently, through a large tax cut in the tax law of 2017 — their wealth grew even greater during the pandemic.
America needs the wealthy to pay a fairer share of keeping America great as they benefit the most from robust capitalism and a healthy, well-educated, wealthier middle class. We need to ensure continued pathways to upward mobility for all to fuel the creative energy of tomorrow’s America.
Capitalism has been the golden goose that has laid the golden eggs of wealth. Let’s keep the goose and share a little of the omelet to seed our future prosperity and keep the American Dream alive.
Pladziewicz is professor emeritus at UW-Eau Claire, where he was a member of the Chemistry faculty from 1973-2002. Between 2003-2014 he worked for Research Corporation for Science Advancement, a private foundation.