A sustainable environment seems a reasonable goal for Earth Day. But is the goal attainable in today’s world? A sustainable environment may seem a low priority compared to stopping the senseless human catastrophe in Ukraine. But Earth Day is a time to remember the goal cannot be ignored.
Humans evolved over about 150,000 years, and during most of that period the world’s population was less than a few million. In the last 200 years the population has rapidly increased to over 8 billion. This many people deplete food and water supplies and key resources. People then pollute the environment with waste. We have also altered the environment with the burning of fossil fuels, and the result is a rapidly warming planet. This is uncharted territory.
Initiatives at the state and local levels demonstrate steps needed to address sustainability. In 2018, the city of Eau Claire adopted twin goals of carbon neutrality and utilizing 100% renewable energy by 2050. In 2020, the city produced a Renewable Energy Action Plan with a 10‐year plan outlining steps to meet the city’s 2030 interim goal of a 30% greenhouse gas reduction below 2015 levels. Many municipalities and Wisconsin businesses such as Xcel Energy, Kohl’s, Harley-Davidson and Johnson Controls have developed similar commitments.
There are many other examples of sustainability initiatives, including the following:
• On Jan. 1, a California law went into effect requiring food waste to be composted, not landfilled.
• New wastewater treatment processes are being developed and deployed to reduce energy use while removing higher levels of nutrients and pollutants. Current treatment technologies consume approximately 5% of all electricity produced in the United States.
• Bacterial processes are being developed to produce biodegradable plastics. Production of plastics, which pollute waterways, is predicted to account for 15% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions in 25 years.
• Water utilities are taking steps to eliminate PFAS contamination and known health effects despite slow-moving state and federal regulation and industry opposition.
• No-till farming and other agricultural fertilizer alternatives are being developed and utilized.
• Historic drought and crises in the southwest and west have prompted innovative conservation and allocation methods for distribution of drinking water, irrigation and industrial water supplies.
These are a few examples of action, but federal initiatives are needed. Greenhouse gas emissions must be reduced. Maintaining safe drinking water, fishable/swimmable waters and abundant food supplies will require increasing efforts.
Young minds are needed to address the policies, the economics, and to provide technical innovation. A few years ago, a joint engineering meeting in Milwaukee was held on sustainability with students from the Netherlands. They brought business majors, law students, social science majors, educators, as well as engineers, including both conservative and liberal viewpoints. They educated our U.S. contingency on the many areas of expertise and talent needed to address sustainability, as well as the broader need to educate society.
The first Earth Day happened April 22, 1970, and over 20 million people demonstrated for the environment. Severe pollution problems were recognized, and a bipartisan effort commenced to clean our waters. The EPA was created, followed by the 1972 Clean Water Act and 1974 Safe Drinking Water Act. Many cities received 75% federal grants to upgrade or build new wastewater treatment plants. Hundreds of technology transfer manuals were produced. Students received EPA traineeship grants to pursue college degrees in environmental areas. It was a historic move to address water pollution.
Since the time of Christopher Columbus, we have progressed from a fear of sailing off the edge of the Earth to estimating 46.5 billion light years to the edge of the universe. Humans have a tremendous capacity for learning and would probably like to know where we would be if we sailed over the edge of the universe. It would seem a doable task to educate, research, legislate and build a sustainable future on Earth. The first Earth Day provided an example of how to initiate change.
Reusser, who lives in Eau Claire, is an adjunct professor in the UW-Madison Civil and Environmental Engineering Department and is retired from a 46-year career in wastewater operations and engineering.