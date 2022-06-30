From late May through August, an extensive mix of entertaining musicians perform in Eau Claire’s Phoenix and Owen parks. Their diversely subsidized melodic offerings are basically free to the concert attendees who eagerly gather for the weekly summer evening concerts.
Tuesday Night Blues features local and regional performers at Owen Park; similarly, Phoenix Park hosts the popular Sounds Like Summer Thursday concerts. Both events are relative newcomers, originating in the present century. An old-timer, the Eau Claire Municipal Band, continues an Owen Park bandshell tradition since 1938 on Wednesdays.
Long before the creation of Phoenix Park, even before rock ‘n’ roll and Beatlemania, the Eau Claire Municipal Band’s weekly summer concerts became melodious pinnacles, attracting people of all ages. It was once the only continuing public musical show in town. June may have been so rare with perfect days, as poet James R. Lowell rhapsodized, but a June evening under the stars challenged comparison.
Donald I. “Sarge” Boyd, Eau Claire Senior High School’s legendary band director, also led the city musicians. To the strains of “My Hero” from the operetta The Chocolate Soldier, announcer Bob Nelson commenced the event. Played softly during Nelson’s opening comments, the music swelled, emphatic and stirring, after the announcer’s conclusion. Simultaneously, the dramatic effect was increased by a band member who repeatedly altered the shade of the colored concentric lights that outlined the bandshell’s interior.
Boyd was nothing if not a commanding leader. Resplendent in his personally-tailored white gabardine dinner jacket, white shirt, black bow tie, black trousers and polished black shoes, Sarge projected an immaculate, imposing image. From a distance, the shared white cloth jackets and similarly clad musicians created a harmonious scene.
Bert Ross sat in the first chair of the Municipal Band trumpet section. But Ross was best known as a vocalist by the pre-teen girls who audibly squealed when he sang. When Ross intoned, “They say that falling in love is wonderful ... ” from the Broadway musical Annie Get Your Gun, the young females from the first row screamed their delight. Up close, the aging singer’s faintly pock-marked face might have negated this reaction, but on the dimly lit stage the curly haired crooner appeared as a young deity to his adoring adolescent fans.
The Municipal Band delivered an eclectic concert featuring overtures, marches, pop selections and guest vocalists. Among the favorite overtures was Gioachino Rossini’s Semiramide, whose conclusion highlighted a brassy, wild ride up and down the scale by the trombone section led by Jerry Olson. Among the marches, John Philip Sousa’s compositions rated supreme.
Arriving in Eau Claire in 1929 as the new high school band director, Boyd’s enthusiastic vigor soon swelled the band’s membership. His contagious fervor ignited the community and generated his first city band park concert in June 1932. A depression-era public works project authorized the construction of the Owen Park Bandshell, and on June 16, 1938, Sarge conducted the new facility’s inaugural concert.
Recently, I sat alone at the end of the Owen Park’s last seating row and listened to the organization in which, long ago, I had performed. In contrast to the throngs who had frequently filled the 1,380 places, the present audience numbered well below 100. The first row, devoid of teen and preteen fans, was occupied by a few senior citizens.
Dress codes have changed considerably over the years and the band’s garb mirrored the times. No jackets or ties, but all were dressed harmoniously and comfortably for the season; short sleeve shirts and dark slacks consistently clad the musicians and their adept director.
On a June-perfect evening, I listened to the well-balanced group. “The Star Spangled Banner” initiated the concert, heightened by the bandshell’s concentric interior lights. After hearing another selection, I returned to our car where my wife, also a former Municipal Band member, waited.
From the car, Gloria and I listened to several numbers including “Stardust,” charmingly presented by a flugelhorn soloist. The rich, mellow sound expressed a moving, ageless, comradery. Glo and I had danced to “Stardust” in high school.
We returned home with mixed feelings. Few people had attended the concert. But the Municipal Band still performed, ever fine, reviving meaningful music.
Weiss, of Eau Claire, is a freelance writer and retired dentist; he performed in the trumpet section as a high school student in 1946 and continued with the Municipal Band through the early 1950s.