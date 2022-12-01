Janesville’s Paul Ryan, former Republican congressman and speaker of the house, wants his party to move on from the clown show known as Donald Trump and his merry band of MAGA misfits.
Ryan was an architect of the 2011 redistricting of Wisconsin that left the state with permanent minority rule in our Legislature. How else to explain the fact we have a Democratic governor, one Democratic U.S. senator (and nearly a second), while at the same time a nearly veto-proof Republican majority in our Legislature? The obvious reason is that Ryan and his GOP cronies, when they had the power to do so in 2011, herded traditional Democratic voters into as few districts as possible to protect and grow their “majority.”
This travesty has given rise to extremists in both parties. With many legislators in “safe” districts, they must veer further left or right, as the case may be, to avoid being bumped off in primary races dominated by hardline party voters. The same holds true for candidates for Congress, and increasingly, the White House.
This to some degree is how we ended up with a reality TV personality, career tax cheat, serial liar and Vladimir Putin suck-up blowhard as our president. This zaniness has funneled down to our area like a flush toilet with the election in my congressional district of a guy who refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was elected fairly.
This same guy also rubbed elbows on Jan. 6, 2021, with the crazies trying to carry out Trump’s directive to eliminate Mike Pence and possibly others, and install Trump as unelected dictator. And one of my U.S. senators, Ron Johnson, also played along right up until the moment the dead and injured were being carried out of the ransacked Capitol as a bewildered nation and world wondered how we had sunk so low.
Helping fan the flames are “news” networks dominated by partisan “analysts” who parrot the extreme views of both sides that further nudges voters to choose between far left and far right.
Whatever happened to Tommy Thompson Republicans and Bill Proxmire Democrats in our state? Those voters are still here, I hope, but the candidates aren’t. We no longer have center-right and center-left politicians looking to compromise, actually solve problems and move us “Forward” (Wisconsin’s motto). Instead we have extremists, many displaying limited intelligence, who see destroying the “opposition party” as their one and only responsibility.
Question: Can anyone name a country where unchallenged one-party rule has ever been good for the people? Russia ... Cuba ... Iran ... China ... North Korea? So why do we want to establish that here through gerrymandered districts and voter suppression tactics aimed at limiting turnout in urban areas?
Ryan has co-authored a new book. Its focus, according to a story in the Nov. 22 Leader-Telegram, is to lay out a conservative plan to deal with the nation’s staggering debt.
But to truly understand why the nation is in the mess it’s in, Ryan didn’t need to write a book. He only needs to look in the mirror.
Huebscher, former Leader-Telegram editor, lives in Eau Claire.