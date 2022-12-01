Janesville’s Paul Ryan, former Republican congressman and speaker of the house, wants his party to move on from the clown show known as Donald Trump and his merry band of MAGA misfits.

Ryan was an architect of the 2011 redistricting of Wisconsin that left the state with permanent minority rule in our Legislature. How else to explain the fact we have a Democratic governor, one Democratic U.S. senator (and nearly a second), while at the same time a nearly veto-proof Republican majority in our Legislature? The obvious reason is that Ryan and his GOP cronies, when they had the power to do so in 2011, herded traditional Democratic voters into as few districts as possible to protect and grow their “majority.”